Week 7: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Maryland Terrapins at Indiana Hoosiers
230pm | ESPN2 | MD -11.5 | O/U 62
wisconsin badgers at Michigan State Spartans
3pm | FOX | wisc -7 | O/U 49
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet LXIV
When I have seen by Time’s fell hand defaced
The rich proud cost of outworn buried age;
When sometime lofty towers I see down-razed
And brass eternal slave to mortal rage;
When I have seen the hungry ocean gain
Advantage on the kingdom of the shore,
And the firm soil win of the watery main,
Increasing store with loss and loss with store;
When I have seen such interchange of state,
Or state itself confounded to decay;
Ruin hath taught me thus to ruminate,
That Time will come and take my love away.
This thought is as a death, which cannot choose
But weep to have that which it fears to lose.
