Illinois and Purdue March Towards Cannon Destiny: Big Ten Football Week 7 Recap

Week 7 is in the books and three teams have locked up bowl bids, as expected: Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois.
What else did we learn?
- It seems pretty safe to say that Penn State is just doing their normal thing again. How long can they continue to fall well short of elite with elite talent?
- How concerned should #4 Michigan (7-0) be with their vertical passing attack in a three-score win?
- Why do statistical models still love Minnesota?
- Is the above question answered with the premise that Purdue and Illinois are ELITE?
- How are we even processing meaningful success for Fighting Illini football?
- Should anyone involved in the Michigan State vs Wisconsin game feel good about themselves?
- Who’s the best historical Big Ten comparison for this version of Nebraska?
- Who has opportunities beneath the elite crust of the Big Ten East and why would we think it was anyone other than Maryland?
