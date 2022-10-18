 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois and Purdue March Towards Cannon Destiny: Big Ten Football Week 7 Recap

Anyone Can Win The Big Ten West (As Long As They’re Illinois Or Purdue)

By Thumpasaurus and Green Akers
/ new
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 is in the books and three teams have locked up bowl bids, as expected: Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois.

What else did we learn?

  • It seems pretty safe to say that Penn State is just doing their normal thing again. How long can they continue to fall well short of elite with elite talent?
  • How concerned should #4 Michigan (7-0) be with their vertical passing attack in a three-score win?
  • Why do statistical models still love Minnesota?
  • Is the above question answered with the premise that Purdue and Illinois are ELITE?
  • How are we even processing meaningful success for Fighting Illini football?
  • Should anyone involved in the Michigan State vs Wisconsin game feel good about themselves?
  • Who’s the best historical Big Ten comparison for this version of Nebraska?
  • Who has opportunities beneath the elite crust of the Big Ten East and why would we think it was anyone other than Maryland?

Loading comments...