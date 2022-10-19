In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022

I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did.

We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football.

For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of a coach who actually had real success! And as you’ll see in this moving video, it was all going smoothly...until it wasn’t.

I’m so glad to finally be caught up on In Memoriam videos. Hopefully this lasts a while.

Without further ado, please enjoy the show.