SPORT Week 7 results, Week 8 lines

Well, there goes another one. As many of you noted, things are theoretically getting harder, with only five Big Ten games to choose from. However, as a group, you still totalled 13 bingos, lead by vaudvillain who got three. He’s up to five in the last two weeks, and five on the season, trailing only waw by the spaces hit tiebreaker. Precious Roy slipped to third, and seven peoeple have three bingos and a claim to fourth place. NU’06er did something interesting this week that I don’t think I’ve seen before. He got a bingo and a reverse bingo (five misses in a row) on the same sheet, whiffing the spreads entirely but getting a perfect on his Rest of Country games.

Week 7 Results Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit waw 1 15 5 69 vaudvillain 3 19 5 55 Precious Roy 0 11 4 56 IUinVA 0 15 3 75 NU’06er 1 13 3 70 Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 2 16 3 69 Danwesley Meyer 0 14 3 68 Green 96 0 14 3 66 wesd2005 2 15 3 65 TabletopBoiler 1 16 3 43 LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 0 13 2 70 GoldysRevenge 0 16 2 62 BoilerUp89 1 14 2 59 Atinat 0 14 1 61 Transient Buckeye 1 17 1 51 IronMonkee 0 14 1 41 griffcat 1 17 1 40 MNWildcat - - 1 29 Hoosiers47 - - 1 27 Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12 RTVF82 - - 0 11 SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11 Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

Onto this week. Once more, just five Big Ten games to sift through. As a quick note, Rest of the Country only includes games with a spread four points or lower this week, to limit the number of games.

Spreads

S1: Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State (-29)

S2: Indiana Hoosiers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-3)

S3: Purdue Boilermakers @ Wisconsin Badgers (-2)

S4: Northwestern Wildcats @ Maryland Terrapins (-13.5)

S5: Minnesota Gophers @ Penn State Nittany Lions (-4)

Props

P1: Iowa defense scores (touchdown or safety)

P2: Stroud throws three or more passing touchdowns

P3: Cruicksank (Rutgers) scores a touchdown

P4: Jones (Purdue) scores a touchdown

P5: Mertz (Wisconsin) throws two or more passing touchdowns

P6: Hilinski throws more touchdowns than interceptions (or push)

P7: Ibrahim (Minnesota) scores two or more touchdowns

Oddities

O1: 4+ favorites win

O2: Ohio State has the highest winning margin of the week

O3: East goes 3-0 vs west

O4: Two or more games finish under 40 total points

O5: No game finishes over 65 total points

Rest of the Nation

R1: Virginia @ Georgia Tech (Thursday, 6:30PM)

R2: Troy @ South Alabama (Thursday, 6:30PM)

R3: UAB @ Western Kentucky (Friday, 7PM)

R4: Cincinnati @ SMU

R5: Houston @ Navy

R6: Eastern Michigan @ Ball State

R7: NIU @ Ohio

R8: Rice @ Louisiana Tech

R9: Ole Miss @ LSU

R10: Georgia Southern @ Old Dominion

R11: Arizona State @ Stanford

R12: FAU @ UTEP

R13: Southern Miss @ Texas State

R14: Boise State @ Air Force

R15: Texas A&M @ South Carolina

R16: Kansas State @ TCU

R17: Pitt @ Louisville

Totals

T1: Iowa@OSU, O/U 49

T2: IU@RU, O/U 47.5

T3: Purdue@Wisconsin, O/U 52

T4: Northwestern@Maryland, O/U 51

T5: Minnesota@PSU, O/U 44.5

Good luck to you all, remember to check your own sheets, ask any questions you have, and I’ll see you all in the comments section.