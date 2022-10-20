SPORT Week 7 results, Week 8 lines

Well, there goes another one. As many of you noted, things are theoretically getting harder, with only five Big Ten games to choose from. However, as a group, you still totalled 13 bingos, lead by vaudvillain who got three. He’s up to five in the last two weeks, and five on the season, trailing only waw by the spaces hit tiebreaker. Precious Roy slipped to third, and seven peoeple have three bingos and a claim to fourth place. NU’06er did something interesting this week that I don’t think I’ve seen before. He got a bingo and a reverse bingo (five misses in a row) on the same sheet, whiffing the spreads entirely but getting a perfect on his Rest of Country games.
Week 7 Results
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|waw
|1
|15
|5
|69
|vaudvillain
|3
|19
|5
|55
|Precious Roy
|0
|11
|4
|56
|IUinVA
|0
|15
|3
|75
|NU’06er
|1
|13
|3
|70
|Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI
|2
|16
|3
|69
|Danwesley Meyer
|0
|14
|3
|68
|Green 96
|0
|14
|3
|66
|wesd2005
|2
|15
|3
|65
|TabletopBoiler
|1
|16
|3
|43
|LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher
|0
|13
|2
|70
|GoldysRevenge
|0
|16
|2
|62
|BoilerUp89
|1
|14
|2
|59
|Atinat
|0
|14
|1
|61
|Transient Buckeye
|1
|17
|1
|51
|IronMonkee
|0
|14
|1
|41
|griffcat
|1
|17
|1
|40
|MNWildcat
|-
|-
|1
|29
|Hoosiers47
|-
|-
|1
|27
|Buckeyes2014
|-
|-
|0
|12
|RTVF82
|-
|-
|0
|11
|SharpDressedBoiler
|-
|-
|0
|11
|Bad Pseudonym
|-
|-
|0
|11
Onto this week. Once more, just five Big Ten games to sift through. As a quick note, Rest of the Country only includes games with a spread four points or lower this week, to limit the number of games.
Spreads
S1: Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State (-29)
S2: Indiana Hoosiers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-3)
S3: Purdue Boilermakers @ Wisconsin Badgers (-2)
S4: Northwestern Wildcats @ Maryland Terrapins (-13.5)
S5: Minnesota Gophers @ Penn State Nittany Lions (-4)
Props
P1: Iowa defense scores (touchdown or safety)
P2: Stroud throws three or more passing touchdowns
P3: Cruicksank (Rutgers) scores a touchdown
P4: Jones (Purdue) scores a touchdown
P5: Mertz (Wisconsin) throws two or more passing touchdowns
P6: Hilinski throws more touchdowns than interceptions (or push)
P7: Ibrahim (Minnesota) scores two or more touchdowns
Oddities
O1: 4+ favorites win
O2: Ohio State has the highest winning margin of the week
O3: East goes 3-0 vs west
O4: Two or more games finish under 40 total points
O5: No game finishes over 65 total points
Rest of the Nation
R1: Virginia @ Georgia Tech (Thursday, 6:30PM)
R2: Troy @ South Alabama (Thursday, 6:30PM)
R3: UAB @ Western Kentucky (Friday, 7PM)
R4: Cincinnati @ SMU
R5: Houston @ Navy
R6: Eastern Michigan @ Ball State
R7: NIU @ Ohio
R8: Rice @ Louisiana Tech
R10: Georgia Southern @ Old Dominion
R11: Arizona State @ Stanford
R12: FAU @ UTEP
R13: Southern Miss @ Texas State
R14: Boise State @ Air Force
R15: Texas A&M @ South Carolina
R16: Kansas State @ TCU
R17: Pitt @ Louisville
Totals
T1: Iowa@OSU, O/U 49
T2: IU@RU, O/U 47.5
T3: Purdue@Wisconsin, O/U 52
T4: Northwestern@Maryland, O/U 51
T5: Minnesota@PSU, O/U 44.5
Good luck to you all, remember to check your own sheets, ask any questions you have, and I’ll see you all in the comments section.
