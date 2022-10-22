 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 8: B1G Early Game Thread

Anyone want to see a dead body?

By Dead Read
/ new
Michigan State University vs Ohio State University Set Number: X164186 TK1

Iowa Hawkeyes at [2] Ohio State Buckeyes

11am | FOX | OSU -30 | O/U 50

Indiana Hoosiers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

11am | BTN | RUT -3 | O/U 48

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet LXVI

Tired with all these, for restful death I cry,

As, to behold desert a beggar born,

And needy nothing trimm’d in jollity,

And purest faith unhappily forsworn,

And guilded honour shamefully misplaced,

And maiden virtue rudely strumpeted,

And right perfection wrongfully disgraced,

And strength by limping sway disabled,

And art made tongue-tied by authority,

And folly doctor-like controlling skill,

And simple truth miscall’d simplicity,

And captive good attending captain ill:

Tired with all these, from these would I be gone,

Save that, to die, I leave my love alone.

Loading comments...