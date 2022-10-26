The Big Ten West Can Only Beat The Big Ten West In Football: Week 8 Recap

The Big Ten West played three games against the Big Ten East this past weekend.

Their record was 0-3, as Northwestern, Iowa and Minnesota fell to Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State.

The only Big Ten West team to record a win this week was Wisconsin, who beat...then-Big-Ten-West-co-leader Purdue.

Overall this season, there have been 14 interdivisional games. The East has won nine of them.

Nebraska and Minnesota have done their damnedest to counter this trend. Nebraska is 2-0 against the East while the Gophers are 1-1, and both teams have lost every Big Ten West game they’ve played. Iowa and Purdue also chipped in a win for the West.