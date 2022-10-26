SPORT Week 8 results, Week 9 lines

I can’t tell if some of you are good at this, or if the rest of us are just that bad. Three players had one bingo this week, and another four had two. Six players now have five or more bingos on the season, lead by Precious Roy, who has six. One more has four, and another five are within striking distance at three. With time running out, though, big weeks are a must for anyone looking to take down this meaningless competition.

Week 8 Standings Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Precious Roy 2 17 6 73 Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 2 15 5 84 NU’06er 2 13 5 83 Danwesley Meyer 2 12 5 80 waw 0 10 5 79 vaudvillain 0 15 5 70 TabletopBoiler 1 14 4 57 IUinVA 0 14 3 89 LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 1 14 3 84 Green 96 0 15 3 81 wesd2005 0 13 3 78 BoilerUp89 1 16 3 75 GoldysRevenge 0 12 2 74 Atinat 0 9 1 70 Transient Buckeye 0 13 1 64 griffcat 0 14 1 54 IronMonkee 0 11 1 52 MNWildcat - - 1 29 Hoosiers47 - - 1 27 Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12 RTVF82 - - 0 11 SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11 Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

This week was another tough one for me outside of this game (mostly just working tons of hours), so please, please double-check your sheets. I am not perfect, as my results indicate. Onto the lines...

Spreads:

Ohio State (-15.5) @ Penn State Rutgers @ Minnesota (-14) Illinois (-7.5) @ Nebraska Northwestern @ Iowa (-11) Michigan State @ Michigan (-22.5)

Props:

CJ Stroud throws three or more passing TDs Clifford does not throw an interception Ibrahim rushes for two or more TDs Illinois and Nebraska combine for two or fewer turnovers Iowa’s defense scores (TD or safety) Corum rushes for two or more TDs McCarthy throws three or more TDs

Oddities:

All five favorites win straight-up Michigan wins by more than Ohio State (or loses by less) Northwestern-Iowa has the fewest total points in the Big Ten Ohio State-Penn State has the most total points in the Big Ten West teams punt more than East teams

Rest of the Country:

Totals:

OSU@PSU, O/U 61 Rutgers@Minnesota, O/U 40.5 Illinois@Nebraska, O/U 50.5 Northwestern@Iowa, O/U 37.5 Michigan State@Michigan, O/U 54.5

Feel free to ask any questions about these lines. I’m pretty good at getting to them in a timely manner. Also, please double-check your boards. I’m gonna get a little stricter about what I accept. I let someone change a pick for a Thursday game because it was too late, but I am not doing that again. As always, see you in the comments. Good luck!