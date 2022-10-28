Can Ohio State or Michigan Football Be Stopped Before Thanksgiving? Big Ten Week 9 Preview

We’ve all been very toxic online for the last couple weeks in preparation for the Paul Bunyan Trophy game, so let’s get to it! Today we tackle some important questions:
- What is the difference between Minnesota and Rutgers at this point?
- What loss is aging the worst? Illinois losing to Indiana sure seems weird now, but how about Rutgers losing to Iowa?
- Will anyone score in Iowa’s game against Northwestern?
- Why is Nebraska actually the biggest threat to Illinois right now?
- Is there a path to victory for Michigan State?
- Will anyone stop Ohio State or Michigan before their fated matchup in the last week of the season?
- How long can James Franklin continue to bank on that blocked field goal touchdown his Nittany Lions scored to beat Ohio State six years ago?
- Let’s talk about a time that the defending NFL champions would play a team of last year’s college all-stars at the beginning of the season! Pursuant to that last point, let’s talk about how it ended! Skip to the last 5 minutes of the podcast to get the background info, and then watch this video:
However you think this ends...you’re wrong!
