[17] Illinois Fighting Illini at Nebraska Cornhuskers
230pm | ABC | ILL -7 | O/U 50.5
Northwestern Wildcats at Iowa Hawkeyes
230pm | ESPN2 | IA -11 | O/U 37.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet LXX
That thou art blamed shall not be thy defect,
For slander’s mark was ever yet the fair;
The ornament of beauty is suspect,
A crow that flies in heaven’s sweetest air.
So thou be good, slander doth but approve
Thy worth the greater, being woo’d of time;
For canker vice the sweetest buds doth love,
And thou present’st a pure unstained prime.
Thou hast pass’d by the ambush of young days,
Either not assail’d or victor being charged;
Yet this thy praise cannot be so thy praise,
To tie up envy evermore enlarged:
If some suspect of ill mask’d not thy show,
Then thou alone kingdoms of hearts shouldst owe.
