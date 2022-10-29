Week 9: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

That thou art blamed shall not be thy defect,

For slander’s mark was ever yet the fair;

The ornament of beauty is suspect,

A crow that flies in heaven’s sweetest air.

So thou be good, slander doth but approve

Thy worth the greater, being woo’d of time;

For canker vice the sweetest buds doth love,

And thou present’st a pure unstained prime.

Thou hast pass’d by the ambush of young days,

Either not assail’d or victor being charged;

Yet this thy praise cannot be so thy praise,

To tie up envy evermore enlarged:

If some suspect of ill mask’d not thy show,

Then thou alone kingdoms of hearts shouldst owe.