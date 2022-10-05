Nebraska And Wisconsin Have Fired Their Football Coaches. Who’s Next? Week 5 In Review

As you’ve no doubt heard, Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after their loss to Illinois. He joins Nebraska‘s Scott Frost as the second coach to be fired as soon as winning the Big Ten West no longer looked possible. Will there be another?

Iowa Hawkeyes continues to be hopeless on offense. Spencer Petras’ stat line was a mirage

The Big Ten East is for once shaping up like everyone always says it will: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and then everyone else

Is Maryland for real? Where is their ceiling?

Where is the floor for Michigan State and what would have to happen for them to turn things around?

Are we ready to believe in Illinois yet?

We salute Minnesota for being a great team that does things the right way.

Is Andrew still mad at Jeff Brohm even though he created a six way tie in the division?