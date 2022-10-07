 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 6: B1G Friday Game Thread

By Dead Read
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

6pm | FS1 | NEB -3 | O/U 50.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

All times GTZ.

Sonnet LIX

If there be nothing new, but that which is

Hath been before, how are our brains beguiled,

Which, labouring for invention, bear amiss

The second burden of a former child!

O, that record could with a backward look,

Even of five hundred courses of the sun,

Show me your image in some antique book,

Since mind at first in character was done!

That I might see what the old world could say

To this composed wonder of your frame;

Whether we are mended, or whether better they,

Or whether revolution be the same.

O, sure I am, the wits of former days

To subjects worse have given admiring praise.

