Michigan State Football Has A Bit Of A Problem: Big Ten Week 9 Recap Podcast

Another week gone by, another pretender to the Big Ten throne fallen.

Penn State was matching Ohio State punch for punch…until all of a sudden a flurry knocked out the Nits.

This means that we’re once again back to the era of Big 2, Little 8…except it’s really Big 2, Illinois, Little 11.

So what else happened?

Why did Penn State kind of forget about Parker Washington until this game?

When is it going to be the appropriate time to suggest that Rutgers should compete with Minnesota, or at least score?

Just how bad can the Northwestern defense look before something has to change?

How smug will Kirk Ferentz be about a passable performance from the Iowa offense? Ignore the opponent if you don’t mind.

At what point should Mickey Joseph just start having some fun while he’s still the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers?

Why exactly did Michigan State not seem to understand the intensity of the Michigan rivalry?

Plus…some other things from that game!