Another week in SPORTbingo game

We are nearing the end. I have made the judgement that championship week will not be included (since the boards would be drastically different), and so there are only four more chances for you to rack up some SPORT bingos.

Only three of us were able to do so last week, lead by me, who had 16 spaces hit. I can finally rest easy knowing I didn't embarrass myself every week of this competition that I made up. Unless someone finds out that I cheated them. Check your boards.

Week 9 Standings Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Precious Roy 0 13 6 86 NU’06er 0 13 5 96 Danwesley Meyer 0 15 5 95 waw 0 15 5 94 Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 0 9 5 93 vaudvillain 0 10 5 80 LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 1 14 4 98 TabletopBoiler 0 13 4 70 IUinVA 0 10 3 99 Green 96 0 12 3 93 wesd2005 0 10 3 88 GoldysRevenge 1 14 3 88 BoilerUp89 - - 3 75 Atinat 1 16 2 86 Transient Buckeye 0 14 1 78 griffcat 0 13 1 67 IronMonkee 0 9 1 61 MNWildcat - - 1 29 Hoosiers47 - - 1 27 Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12 RTVF82 - - 0 11 SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11 Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

I don't think I have anything to say about this week, except that we're back to seven games for the rest of the year. Also, there's so many R games. I may restrict it again, but I'm not sure how.

Spreads:

1. Ohio State (-38) @ Northwestern

2. Minnesota (-15) @ Nebraska

3. Iowa @ Purdue (-4.5)

4. Maryland @ Wisconsin (-5.5)

5. Michigan State @ Illinois (-16.5)

6. Penn State (-14) @ Indiana

7. Michigan (-26.5) @ Rutgers

Props:

1. Evan Hull scores a touchdown

2. Mo Ibrahim scores three or more touchdowns

3. Charlie Jones scores a touchdown

4. The Maryland quarterback has more passing yards than Mertz

5. Michigan State turns the ball over three or more times

6. Clifford scored three or more touchdowns

7. Korsak records a higher PISS than Robbins

Oddities:

1. The West wins 2+ of 3 games vs the East

2. 3+ games are decided by a single possession

3. Ohio State scores the most points in the conference

4. A team is shutout

5. The Big Ten has three or more teams ranked in the top 10 of the CFP rankings

Rest of the Country:

1. Buffalo @ Ohio (Tuesday, 6:30PM)

2. Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois (Wednesday, 6PM)

3. Western Michigan @ Bowling Green (Wednesday, 6PM)

4. UTEP @ Rice (Thursday, 6PM)

5. App State @ Rice (Thursday, 6:30PM)

6. Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech

7. Kentucky @ Mizzou

8. Florida @ Texas A&M

9. USF @ Temple

10. Baylor @ Oklahoma

11. Georgia State @ Southern Mississippi

12. MTSU @ Louisiana Tech

13. Oklahoma State @ Kansas

14. Syracuse @ Pitt

15. UCF @ Memphis

16. UTSA @ UAB

17. South Alabama @ Georgia Southern

18. Texas State @ ULM

19. Texas @ Kansas State

20. Houston @ SMU

Total:

1. OSU@NU, O/U 61.5

2. Minnesota@Nebraska, O/U 47

3. Iowa@Purdue, O/U 43

4. Maryland@Wisconsin, O/U 52

5. MSU@Illinois, O/U 43

6. PSU@Indiana, O/U 53.5

7. Michigan@Rutgers, O/U 45.5

I wrote this on mobile, so please bear with me. Ask questions in the comments, I'll be down there trying to defend my one-week crown.