B1G Volleyball: Nebraska @ OSU incoming

CONFERENCE TITLE RACE: OHIO STATE’S BIG WEEK

Ohio State had made the Final Four twice and won the B1G twice, each in the same years: 1991 and 1994. Suffice it to say that the biggest regular season game for the Buckeyes in almost 30 years will take place Sunday afternoon at 3:30 CST when they host Nebraska. First, however, OSU needs to get past Purdue on the road Thursday night.

11/10 @ #14 Purdue

11/13 vs. #4 Nebraska

11/18 @ Maryland

11/20 vs. Indiana

11/25 vs. #9 Minnesota

11/26 vs. #3 Wisconsin

Back in late September, OSU took the second and third sets in Lincoln before the Huskers rallied to take the final two, winning the fifth 15-13. That was Ohio State’s last loss, and you’d expect they are plenty confident with a chance to host the Huskers.

#4 Nebraska remaining schedule

11/11 vs. Iowa

11/13 @ #6 Ohio State

11/18 @ Iowa

11/20 vs. #14 Purdue

11/25 vs. #3 Wisconsin

11/26 vs. #9 Minnesota

Nebraska will enter the week breathing a sigh of relief after having survived a five-set match in Evanston, rallying to win the final two sets. That was only the fourth of Nebraska’s 21 match victories on the season not to be a sweep.

#3 Wisconsin remaining schedule

11/11 vs. Rutgers

11/12 vs. Maryland

11/18 @ Rutgers

11/19 @ #15 Penn State

11/25 @ #4 Nebraska

11/26 @ #6 Ohio State

Wisconsin will try not to be overconfident hosting Rutgers and Maryland, knowing that a sweep will, at worst, see them in a two-way tie for the conference lead after this week’s action. The Badgers were impressive in a road sweep of Illinois last week, but then were pushed by an upstart Indiana squad. After winning the first two sets, Wisconsin dropped the third, and was staring at a fifth set, finding themselves trailing 13-21 in the fourth, before rallying to come all the way back and end the match with a 26-24 fourth set win.

ON TV THIS WEEK (ALL TIMES CST)

[There are lots of matches on B1G+ this week, just like most weeks. This week that includes Thursday’s OSU @ Purdue showdown (6:00 CST). With basketball and wrestling season starting, maybe it’s time to think about the B1G+ subscription anyway...]

Sat, Nov. 12

Penn State @ Purdue: BTN, 7:00

Sun, Nov. 13

Nebraska @ Ohio State, BTN 3:30

B1G STANDINGS

#4 Nebraska (RPI: 4) 13-1

#6 Ohio State (RPI: 5) 13-1

#3 Wisconsin (RPI: 7) 13-1

#9 Minnesota (RPI: 11) 10-4

#15 Purdue (RPI: 22) 9-5

#16 Penn State (RPI: 23) 8-6

Northwestern (RPI: 29) 6-8

Illinois (RPI: 72) 6-8

Indiana (RPI: 88) 6-8

Michigan (RPI: 40) 5-9

Maryland (RPI: 123) 5-9

Rutgers (RPI: 207) 2-12

Iowa (RPI: 148) 1-13

Michigan State (RPI: 132) 1-13

