B1G Volleyball: Nebraska @ OSU incoming

CONFERENCE TITLE RACE: OHIO STATE’S BIG WEEK
Ohio State had made the Final Four twice and won the B1G twice, each in the same years: 1991 and 1994. Suffice it to say that the biggest regular season game for the Buckeyes in almost 30 years will take place Sunday afternoon at 3:30 CST when they host Nebraska. First, however, OSU needs to get past Purdue on the road Thursday night.
#6 Ohio State remaining schedule
- 11/10 @ #14 Purdue
- 11/13 vs. #4 Nebraska
- 11/18 @ Maryland
- 11/20 vs. Indiana
- 11/25 vs. #9 Minnesota
- 11/26 vs. #3 Wisconsin
Back in late September, OSU took the second and third sets in Lincoln before the Huskers rallied to take the final two, winning the fifth 15-13. That was Ohio State’s last loss, and you’d expect they are plenty confident with a chance to host the Huskers.
#4 Nebraska remaining schedule
- 11/11 vs. Iowa
- 11/13 @ #6 Ohio State
- 11/18 @ Iowa
- 11/20 vs. #14 Purdue
- 11/25 vs. #3 Wisconsin
- 11/26 vs. #9 Minnesota
Nebraska will enter the week breathing a sigh of relief after having survived a five-set match in Evanston, rallying to win the final two sets. That was only the fourth of Nebraska’s 21 match victories on the season not to be a sweep.
#3 Wisconsin remaining schedule
- 11/11 vs. Rutgers
- 11/12 vs. Maryland
- 11/18 @ Rutgers
- 11/19 @ #15 Penn State
- 11/25 @ #4 Nebraska
- 11/26 @ #6 Ohio State
Wisconsin will try not to be overconfident hosting Rutgers and Maryland, knowing that a sweep will, at worst, see them in a two-way tie for the conference lead after this week’s action. The Badgers were impressive in a road sweep of Illinois last week, but then were pushed by an upstart Indiana squad. After winning the first two sets, Wisconsin dropped the third, and was staring at a fifth set, finding themselves trailing 13-21 in the fourth, before rallying to come all the way back and end the match with a 26-24 fourth set win.
ON TV THIS WEEK (ALL TIMES CST)
[There are lots of matches on B1G+ this week, just like most weeks. This week that includes Thursday’s OSU @ Purdue showdown (6:00 CST). With basketball and wrestling season starting, maybe it’s time to think about the B1G+ subscription anyway...]
Sat, Nov. 12
Penn State @ Purdue: BTN, 7:00
Sun, Nov. 13
Nebraska @ Ohio State, BTN 3:30
B1G STANDINGS
- #4 Nebraska (RPI: 4) 13-1
- #6 Ohio State (RPI: 5) 13-1
- #3 Wisconsin (RPI: 7) 13-1
- #9 Minnesota (RPI: 11) 10-4
- #15 Purdue (RPI: 22) 9-5
- #16 Penn State (RPI: 23) 8-6
- Northwestern (RPI: 29) 6-8
- Illinois (RPI: 72) 6-8
- Indiana (RPI: 88) 6-8
- Michigan (RPI: 40) 5-9
- Maryland (RPI: 123) 5-9
- Rutgers (RPI: 207) 2-12
- Iowa (RPI: 148) 1-13
- Michigan State (RPI: 132) 1-13
NOTES
- Northwestern (home losses to OSU and Nebraska), Illinois (home losses to Wisconsin and Minnesota), Indiana (road losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska) and Michigan (road loss to Minnesota; home loss to Purdue) all went 0-2 against very tough competition last week.
- Northwestern’s RPI indicates they are still looking good for an at-large bid. They are @MSU and @Michigan this week.
- Michigan’s RPI is solid, but the conference record is not. They host Northwestern and Illinois. Big weekend for the Wolverines.
- Illinois is @Michigan and @MSU. A sweep might get them back in the at-large conversation, and they really need to beat the Wolverines to get an RPI bounce.
- Indiana hosts Penn State and then travels to Minnesota. Definitely a long shot, but a 2-0 week would do wonders for the RPI.
- Rutgers swept Iowa at home to get out of the B1G cellar. The return match is this weekend. After going winless in conference play last year, the Scarlet Knights have notched a couple of wins this year.
