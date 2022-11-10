Football and the Depression; or, How MACtion Ruined My Fantasy Team

Note: This article is purely to inform you of the time, TV, odds, line, spread, betting, and general vibe of the college football schedule. Any learning you do, entertainment you draw, or commentary you glean from the words that follow is purely coincidental and not the intent of sports blog nation dot com.

One of the selfish ways I use this blog is to test out some teaching activities I’m hoping to work into the classroom later. Thanks for being my guinea pigs.

Of New Deal-era images, Dorothea Lange’s Migrant Mother—depicting a woman later identified as Florence Thompson an “Okie” working as a migrant pea-picker in 1936 California—became part of the American art canon but more specifically the photo emblematic of the Resettlement Administration (the RA, later the Farm Security Administration). Led by Roy Stryker at the direction of Rexford Tugwell, the RA and its photographers like Lange captured the images of 1930s poverty across the United States.

While originally commissioned to trumpet the successes of the New Deal-era programs like the Public Works Administration, Works Progress Administration, and so on, particularly after its absorption into the FSA, the project became a social science project geared at capturing whatever images of American life the photographers could. Migrant Mother was one such work, but so were photos documenting the shantytown in Spencer, Iowa:

Or transient men waiting for a meal in Dubuque in 1940:

It’s no secret that I love teaching about the New Deal—both the things it’s built and the flaws in how it and its creators handled issues of race in America. But sometimes, getting students to understand the raw, gripping poverty of the era is more of a challenge, and working in these photos is a way I’m trying to address that shortcoming.

The interesting way the Digital Scholarship Lab at the University of Richmond has preserved the photographs of the RA—categorized after 1942 at the Library of Congress and featuring the work of Lange and others—is Photogrammar. This project combines interactive mapping across the United States with a “treemap”—one that sorts and zooms based on image and interest:

The scrollers allow you to limit by year, by photographer, by city, and more. You can search, as I did, for “football” and see fascinating looks at how the game was played, viewed, and woven into the fabric of everyday life in 1930s and 40s America—even at the height of the Depression. These Minot State Beavers walking through downtown, for example, make me wonder what kind of interaction with the community they’d have immediately after a game:

Or how, at the height of the Depression in North Dakota, towns that used to field 11-man teams, like Wildrose, were reduced to playing six-man football:

With the outbreak of World War II, these photos became much more nationalistic and staged, categorized wartime preparation and the pursuits afforded American citizens by democracy and service to the state. But the images they left behind—and those that Photogrammar has preserved and helped us sort through—are a fascinating teaching tool I’m working on weaving into my New Deal discussions.

MNW’s Lightly Plagiarized Trivia:

Bowling Green until 1927. Central Michigan until 1925. Eastern Michigan until 1929. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire until the 1920s. San Jose State, informally, until 1922. All these schools shared what nickname (variations acceptable)? What chemical element lends its name to a region that consists of Alameda, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties? In 1977 Lou Ferrigno became the first hard of hearing actor to play a superhero on a U.S. TV series when he starred at what title character? Adjusted to Daylight Saving Time yet? You wouldn’t need to if you lived in one of the two states that don’t observe it. Name them for a half point each. What five-letter word was trademarked by Nordic Ware in the 1950s for a line of cake pans inspired by a European style of cake called Gugelhupf?

Thursday Night

Don’t Watch This

Georgia Southern Eagles at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (-3.5, O/U 61.5) [6:30pm, ESPN2]

{NFL} Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers [7:15pm, Prime Video]

{MBB} Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Ohio St. [5:30pm, BTN]

{MBB} Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Indiana [7:30pm, BTN]

{WSOC} USWNT vs. Germany [6pm, FS1]

Watch That

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Memphis Tigers

6:30pm | ESPN | Memphis -6.5 | O/U 62.5

I am about 30 minutes and one likely confrontational student meeting away from driving home from Minneapolis, fighting rush hour on 94/394, then piling the family in the car and driving back across the Twin Cities to northwestern Wisconsin, fighting rush hour on 694 and 35W.

Oh, and because it’s Daylight Saving Time, it’s already fucking dark.

Friday Night

Don’t Watch This

University of New England Patriots, probably, at Rowan Profs!!! [6pm, YouTube]

Kean Cougars at The College of New Jersey Generals, I assume [6pm, TCNJ feed]

Colorado Buffaloes at #8 USC Trojans (-34, O/U 66) [8:30pm, FS1]

#2 Sacramento State Hornets at Portland State Vikings [8pm, ESPN+]

{MHKY} Michigan at Notre Dame [6:30pm, Peacock]

{WSOC} Ohio St. vs. Bucknell [5pm, ESPN+]

{WSOC} Michigan St. vs. Milwaukee [5pm, ESPN+]

{WSOC} Penn St. vs. Quinnipiac [5pm, ESPN+]

{WSOC} Australia vs. Sweden [9:45pm, ESPN+]

{WBB} Kansas State at Wisconsin [3pm, BTN]

{MBB} Michigan St. vs. #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs [5:30pm, ESPN]

{MBB} Austin Peay Governors at Purdue [6pm, BTN]

{MBB} Stanford vs. Wisconsin [6:30pm, FS1]

{MBB} Eastern Michigan vs. #22 Michigan [8pm, ESPNU]

{MBB} Kansas City Roos at #23 Illinois [8pm, BTN]

Watch That

{WBB} #1 South Carolina at #17 Maryalnd

5pm | ESPN2

East Carolina Pirates at Cincinnati Bearcats

7pm | ESPN2 | Cincy -5 | O/U 51.5

Fresno State Bulldogs at UNLV Rebels

9:30pm | CBSSN | Fresno -9.5 | O/U 60.5

{A-League} Newcastle Jets vs. Melbourne City

12am | YouTube

Perhaps the only problem with MACtion is that it’s forced me to adjust my fantasy football habits. What used to happen was that, as I wrote DWT;WT, I would reset my lineups for both my college and pro leagues, just in time to capture the Thursday night games.

But now, I’m pretty sure, I’ve forgotten to start Carson Steele of Balls Tate two weeks in a row and am getting positively brutalized as a result. So whatever, this is stupid and I didn’t want to play anyway.

Also no one cares about your fantasy football team, MNW. Goddamnit.

Saturday Morning

Don’t Watch This

{EPL} Newcastle United vs. Chelsea [11:30am, NBC]

{Bundesliga} Schalke 04 vs. Bayern Munchen [11:30am, ESPN+]

{Friendly} Ecuador vs. Iraq [11:30am, FOX Deportes]

Watch That

11am | ESPN | LSU -3 | O/U 62

11am | ESPN2 | Illinois -6.5 | O/U 44.5

Coast Guard Bears at Merchant Marine Mariners

11am | ESPN3 | The Secretaries Cup

HAPPY CANNON WEEK!

UNLV and Nevada sniff at your puny cannon, but do what makes you happy, Purdue and Illinois.

Also in the “Let’s play for fun and stupid trophies” department, the Merchant Marine Academy and the Coast Guard contest the Secretaries’ Cup at 11am on ESPN3:

Navy and Notre Dame play for a trophy, too, but that rivalry is like 100-2, Domers, so who cares.

Saturday Afternoon

Don’t Watch This

Watch That

#4 Ouachita Baptist Tigers at Henderson State Reddies

2pm | YouTube | Battle of the Ravine!

#22 UCF Citronauts at #17 Tulane Green Wave

2:30pm | ESPN2 | Tulane -1.5 | O/U 54.5

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Marshall Thundering Herd

2:30pm | ESPN+ | App -1 | O/U 47.5

In quasi-Big Ten news, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl needs to be stopped:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: pic.twitter.com/XsOxSPzTqI — A Bowl of Duke's Mayo (@DukesMayoBowl) November 10, 2022

What, if you’re a Big Ten team, do you put up in your stadium to commemorate winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl? Like how Northwestern has, on the facing of its upper deck, the years in which it won a bowl game, along with the name of that bowl game. I thought it was bad enough having Ticket City Bowl on there: can you imagine, in big official lettering, "2022: Duke's Mayo"?

Thankfully, that's not a problem Northwestern will be burdened with anytime soon. Gophers by 25.

Saturday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{MHKY} Michigan at Notre Dame [5:00pm, Peacock]

{VB} Penn State at Purdue [7pm, BTN]

Watch That

Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Red Raiders

6pm | ESPN+ | TTU -3.5 | O/U 64

Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State Rams

6pm | CBSSN | Wyo -8.5 | O/U 42 | BORDER WAR

6:30pm | ESPN2 | Wake -3.5 | O/U 77!!!

It's time for my yearly retelling of the border war: Colorado State and Wyoming play for a boot. The ROTC chapters on each campus run the game ball between the two campuses. In 2017, I had the opportunity to rent a car and drive to this game, which was played in a snowstorm. I declined, choosing to watch the game at MountainTiger's house, instead, with him and his lovely wife.

Northwestern and Nebraska played one of the stupidest overtime games I've had the misfortune to watch as a Wildcats fan. Meanwhile, the Rams and Pokes fucked around in the snow and everyone had a blast.

I'm a sad, bitter man.

It’s late and I’m drunk...

Don’t Watch This

{A-League} Central Coast Mariners vs. Macarthur [10pm, YouTube]

Watch That

9:30pm | FOX | UCLA -19.5 | O/U 77.5!!!

San Jose State Spartans at San Diego State Aztecs

9:30pm | FS1 | SJSU -2.5 | O/U 41

The Mountain West has been decidedly less fun this year, and I think I lay all the blame for this at the feet of Todd Graham. Remember when, regardless of if San Jose State was good or bad, or if Nevada had a quarterback that could throw the ball at all, or if Boise state's kicker would miss literally five extra points in a game, you could count on some sort of shenanigans, because they would play Hawaii and put up 600 yards of offense and still, somehow, lose 37-34?

Todd Graham ruined all that. Hawai'i is awful, Jay Norvell moved to Colorado State and left Nevada a smoking husk, and Brent Brennan is in San Jose winning games something like 13-9 and daring you to do anything about it.

Did this make sense? No.

Fuck Todd Graham anyway.

Enjoy the games, everybody.

