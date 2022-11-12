Week 11: B1G Early Game Thread

Indiana Hoosiers at [2] Ohio State Buckeyes
11am | FOX | OSU -40 | O/U 61
Purdue Boilermakers at [21] Illinois Fighting Illini
11am | ESPN2 | ILL -6.5 | O/U 44.5
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan State Spartans
11am | BTN | MSU -10 | O/U 41
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830 and 230. All times GTZ.
Sonnet LXXV
So are you to my thoughts as food to life,
Or as sweet-season’d showers are to the ground;
And for the peace of you I hold such strife
As ‘twixt a miser and his wealth is found;
Now proud as an enjoyer and anon
Doubting the filching age will steal his treasure,
Now counting best to be with you alone,
Then better’d that the world may see my pleasure;
Sometime all full with feasting on your sight
And by and by clean starved for a look;
Possessing or pursuing no delight,
Save what is had or must from you be took.
Thus do I pine and surfeit day by day,
Or gluttoning on all, or all away.
