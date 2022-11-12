Week 11: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers at [3] Michigan Wolverines
230pm | ABC | MICH -30.5 | O/U 49.5
Maryland Terrapins at [14] Penn State Nittany Lions
230pm | FOX |PSU -10.5 | O/U 57
wisconsin badgers at Iowa Hawkeyes
230pm | FS1 | EVEN | O/U 35
Northwestern Wildcats at Minnesota Gophers
230pm | BTN | MINN -17.5 | O/U 41
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830,and 230. All times GTZ.
Sonnet LXXVI
Why is my verse so barren of new pride,
So far from variation or quick change?
Why with the time do I not glance aside
To new-found methods and to compounds strange?
Why write I still all one, ever the same,
And keep invention in a noted weed,
That every word doth almost tell my name,
Showing their birth and where they did proceed?
O, know, sweet love, I always write of you,
And you and love are still my argument;
So all my best is dressing old words new,
Spending again what is already spent:
For as the sun is daily new and old,
So is my love still telling what is told.
Loading comments...