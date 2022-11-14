Gavitt Games Open Thread

This week brings us the seventh (2020 was cancelled) and currently final rendition of the Gavitt Games: the annual Big Ten/Big East 8-game showdown. The Gavitt Games are named after the late Dave Gavitt - former Providence head coach and athletic director, as well as the first Big East commissioner. The matchups have generally been well scheduled as the first six conference showdowns have resulted in two B1G victories, one Big East victory, and three ties. Only Maryland and Michigan State remain undefeated in the competition. As of Sunday night - there have been no announced plans to extend this competition past the original 8 year schedule.

We will be attempting to use this article all week long to preview that day’s games as well as recapping the previous night’s wins and losses. Treat it like your normal game threads:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Tell us your thoughts on the Gavitt Games, make your predictions for this year, and tell us whether you will miss this annual competition.

Poll In this year’s Gavitt Games, the B1G will finish 8-0 SWEEP

7-1 B1G Wins

6-2 B1G Wins

5-3 B1G Escapes Narrowly

4-4 Ties are Terrible

3-5 Big East Wins

2-6 Big East Wins

1-7 The Sky is Falling

0-8 How long until football season? vote view results 15% 8-0 SWEEP (2 votes)

0% 7-1 B1G Wins (0 votes)

15% 6-2 B1G Wins (2 votes)

53% 5-3 B1G Escapes Narrowly (7 votes)

7% 4-4 Ties are Terrible (1 vote)

7% 3-5 Big East Wins (1 vote)

0% 2-6 Big East Wins (0 votes)

0% 1-7 The Sky is Falling (0 votes)

0% 0-8 How long until football season? (0 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will you miss the Gavitt Games? No, I prefer playing cupcakes. - Fran

No, but only because they don’t vary the matchups sufficiently

Yes, I enjoy watching B1G teams compete with other P6 conferences regularly vote view results 13% No, I prefer playing cupcakes. - Fran (3 votes)

26% No, but only because they don’t vary the matchups sufficiently (6 votes)

60% Yes, I enjoy watching B1G teams compete with other P6 conferences regularly (14 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Monday, November 14th

Depaul Blue Demons at Minnesota Golden Gophers, 6 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: The Gophs start the non-patsy portion of their schedule with Big East member Depaul. Like Minnesota, they are undefeated but have been a bit lackluster in their first two games.

This game looks to be the Battle of the Transfer Point Guards, as Depaul is led by sixth year Oklahoma transfer Umoja Gibson. He’s sporting an assist rate of 44% while shooting 55% from three. On the other side is Ta’Lon Cooper, who has an assist rate of 49% while shooting 50% from three. Torvik has Depaul at 93rd and predicts a 71-70 Depaul win.

BoilerUp89: Both teams struggled against overmatched opponents in their openers before cruising to more comfortable wins in their second games. While MaximumSam is more interested in the point guard battle, I think the game will be decided elsewhere. 5th year senior PF Javan Johnson is averaging 19 points and 8 rebounds while making multiple three pointers a game. Can Minnesota contain him? On the other side, will Dawson Garcia show the offensive ability he did in the opener or be less effective like he was against St. Francis? And most importantly, which of these two very poor rebounding teams will manage to win the rebounding battle and steal a couple of extra possessions?

Butler Bulldogs at Penn State Nittany Lions, 7:30 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Finally, Thad Matta has returned to the B1G. In his long awaited return to coaching, Butler whipped cream puff New Orleans. NC State transfer Manny Bates feasted, with 25 points and 11 rebounds. He’s a reasonable facsimile of the big men PSU will see in the Big Ten, and we should get a preview of how the Lions will defend them.

Butler is ranked 94th on Torvik, which sees this as a 71-65 Penn State win.

BoilerUp89: Thad Matta is a really good coach. Micah Shrewsberry looks like he might become a really good coach. The talent on both teams isn’t great, but Penn State’s is better. All else being equal, I’d predict them to win. Former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. will make his return to a B1G arena and will probably be greeted warmly by his former assistant coach.

misdreavus79: After two easy outs against overmatched competition, Penn State finally gets some a game against a team that, at least on paper, should be even with them. Yes, there’s a vast difference in Kenpom and Torvik ratings, but I still think the game will be more competitive than the numbers indicate.

We already know that until Kebba Njie is used to college (and Big Ten) play, the Lions will need to shoot lights out to have a chance. Can they do it against a team that will most likely be able to defend them through and through? That’s what I want to see most. It’s unrealistic to expect another 50+ shooting night from three, but if they can shoot above 40%, they should be in business.

Monmouth Hawks at Illinois Fighting Illini, 8 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: The Illini continue their tour of the worst teams in America with Monmouth, which Torvik ranks 341st. Insert pithy factoid about Monmouth. Type in the comments if you know any.

Poll How will the B1G fare Monday night? 3-0, off to a good start in the Gavitt Games

2-1, Matta gets an early statement win at Butler

2-1, Minnesota is awful

1-2, the sky is falling

0-3, what did you do, Illini? vote view results 27% 3-0, off to a good start in the Gavitt Games (5 votes)

22% 2-1, Matta gets an early statement win at Butler (4 votes)

33% 2-1, Minnesota is awful (6 votes)

16% 1-2, the sky is falling (3 votes)

0% 0-3, what did you do, Illini? (0 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Tuesday, November 15

MaximumSam: Want to pencil in Northwestern on the road as a likely loss in the games? Not so fast! Patrick Ewing and Georgetown were truly bad last season, going 6-25 while losing 21 in a row. They’ve started off this season 2-0, but that includes an overtime win over Coppin State.

They aren’t lacking for big men - they can put out old friend 6’11’’ Qudus Wahab or the 7’2’’ Ryan Mutombo (yes, son of Dikembe). They also have the wonderfully named Akok Akok and Primo Spears. Still, they just rank 173rd on Torvik, which projects a Norwestern WIN at 73-70.

MNW: I'm excited to see how Northwestern handles the test inside. Georgetown appears to have even less depth than the 'Cats, so hopefully...uh..

BoilerUp89: The loser of this game jumps to the top of the list of coaches most likely to be fired at the end of the season. Georgetown didn’t win a single Big East game last year. They’ve added some decent pieces via the transfer portal, but I don’t trust Patrick Ewing to do anything with the cast he’s collected. Primo Spears has gone for 20+ points in each of the first two outings so Northwestern should probably focus on slowing him down.

MaximumSam: Let it never be said that Tom Izzo is afraid of a challenge. Days after a heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga, the Spartans face Kentucky in the Champions Classic. This Kentucky team is a little more dependent on transfers than uber-freshmen, though Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston are still five star freshmen who will play. They’ll also trot out old friend of Fran C.J. Frederick, who is finally back on the court and sniping threes.

The question is whether uber-Big Man Oscar Tshiebwe will play, as he has missed their first two games with injury. Kentucky ranks 7th on Torvik, which sees this as a 73-70 UK victory.

BoilerUp89: I thought Michigan State’s showing against Gonzaga was encouraging - particularly their post play. Oscar Tshiebwe is another level above that of Gonzaga (and pretty much any center in college basketball) so if he plays Sparty will have to up their post game even more to be competitive. If he doesn’t play, I think MSU could snag the upset as Kentucky’s freshman and transfers are still getting used to each other.

Binghamton Bearcats at Maryland Terrapins, 6 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Maryland sneaks in a buy game against Binghamton, who are a veteran bunch who just eked out a win over Marist. Torvik says Maryland wins 82-62.

BoilerUp89: Binghamton’s head coach intrigues me as one to watch. In his first year at Binghamton, the Bearcats improved to 8-10 in America East play (something his predecessor didn’t achieve once in nine years. I don’t expect Binghamton to be competing with the likes of Vermont and UMBC this year, but they are probably better than the uninspiring Binghamton squads of the 2010s. Maryland should still overwhelm them in this one, but watch out for Miles Gibson (15 pts/game) and Jacob Falko (13.5 pts/game). If Binghamton is going to pull off the upset, at least one of these guys is going to have a career night.

MaximumSam: Shaka Smart heads to Purdue with a decentish squad that lacks seniors but does have threats. Name Champion Olivier-Maxence Prosper is a solid two way wing who wants to attack the basket and get to the line. Guards Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones are both capable shooters from deep. Marquette lacks size and has just one guy (a freshman) over 6’9’’, so throw the ball to Zach Edey will be Plans A,B, and C for Purdue. Whether they can shoot from outside is another question. Torvik put Marquette at 67th in the land and predicts a 76-68 Boilermaker victory.

BoilerUp89: A young, inexperienced Purdue backcourt takes on a Shaka Smart defense. What could go wrong? This is a typical Shaka team - Marquette’s offensive possessions are the quickest in the country and their defense isn’t trying to slow down the game either. Instead turnovers are their goal. When Marquette does bother to run their half court offense they’ve shot a lot of threes and leaned on 6’9” Oso Ighodaro for points inside.

It’s a big jump up in competition level for Purdue and while their defense has been much improved in the past two games, I don’t think they can gut out another win with a 2/19 three point shooting night. Turnovers and shooting are the key for the Boilermakers in this one.

Green Bay Phoenix at Wisconsin Badgers, 8 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: State bragging rights on the line in Wisconsin. Brett Favre will be in attendance, stealing blankets from homeless people outside at halftime. Torvik says Wisconsin 79-54.

BoilerUp89: Green Bay is among the worst teams in the country so far this season. They have 27 point and 34 point losses to Indiana State and Georgetown already. Their coach is Will Ryan (Bo’s son), so it should be no surprise that Green Bay is one of the slower teams in the country. This game gets a solid Don’t Watch This rating.

Wednesday, November 16: Coming Soon

Michigan Wolverines at Pitt Panthers, 5 pm, ESPNU

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Ohio State Buckeyes, 6 pm, BTN

Iowa Hawkeyes at Seton Hall Pirates, 6:30 pm, FS1

Thursday, November 17: Coming Soon

Furman Paladins at Penn State Nittany Lions, 10:30 am, ESPNU

Nebraska Cornhuskers at St. John’s Red Storm, 5:30 pm, FS1

Central Michigan Chippewas at Minnesota Golden Gophers, 8 pm, FS1

Friday, November 18: Coming Soon

Temple Owls at Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 4 pm, ESPNU

Indiana Hoosiers at Xavier Musketeers, 5 pm, FS1

Villanova Wildcats at Michigan State Spartans, 7 pm, FS1

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Northwestern Wildcats, 7 pm

Illinois Fighting Illini at UCLA Bruins, 8:30 ESPNU