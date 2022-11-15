The Penultimate SPORT, week 11 and 12 scores and lines

Another week down, just two to go. Last week saw tons of bingos, but only one player with two bingos... me! Unless I’m wrong. That happens some times. Speaking of which, here’s the housekeeping:

P3, Korsak higher PISS than Baringer, did not hit. Baringer had a 43.955 average across three kicks, most aided by a 64-yard punt downed at the 4. Korsak had a good week, but couldn’t keep pace, scoring just a 41.793 average across 5 kicks. I think that was the only controversial/unknown line, but let me know if you have questions. Here’s the leaderboard:

Week 11 Standings Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Precious Roy 1 15 9 116 NU’06er 1 18 7 127 vaudvillain 1 16 7 109 Danwesley Meyer 1 15 6 126 Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 1 15 6 119 Green 96 1 14 5 125 wesd2005 0 17 5 122 waw 0 12 5 119 Atinat 2 18 5 118 TabletopBoiler 1 16 5 100 LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 0 15 4 127 IUinVA - - 4 115 GoldysRevenge 0 14 3 116 BoilerUp89 - - 3 75 Transient Buckeye 1 15 2 106 griffcat 0 12 1 90 IronMonkee - - 1 72 MNWildcat - - 1 29 Hoosiers47 - - 1 27 Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12 RTVF82 - - 0 11 SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11 Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

Man, I was two individual bets away from four more bingos. But wesd2005 was one spot from a bingo in SIX spots, including one spot (o3n) that would’ve given him two. In fact, he only had two spots that would NOT have given him a bingo. F.

Now, for this week’s stuff:

Spreads

Illinois @ Michigan (-18) Wisconsin (-13) @ Nebraska Northwestern @ Purdue (-20) Indiana @ Michigan State (-10) Ohio State (-27.5) @ Maryland Penn State (-19.5) @ Rutgers Iowa @ Minnesota (-3)

Props

McCarthy scores two or more touchdowns Wisconsin scores on defense (safety or TD) Charlie Jones scores a touchdown Michigan State has more points from field goals than Indiana Stroud passes for three or more touchdowns Clifford scores two or more touchdowns Iowa-Minnesota includes a safety

Oddities

Ohio State has the biggest winning margin Pick the West leader (ILL, IA, MN, PU, WI for shorthand) Wisconsin wins by more than Michigan State Illinois either wins or loses by more than 25 points Big man touchdown (defined as a score by anyone 250+ pounds)

Rest of the Country

Totals

Illinois @ Michigan, O/U 43 Wisconsin @ Nebraska, O/U 39.5 Northwestern @ Purdue, O/U 48 Indiana @ Michigan State, O/U 48 Ohio State @ Maryland, O/U 65 Penn State @ Rutgers, O/U 45 Iowa @ Minnesota, O/U 32.5

Check your boards, ask your questions, and good luck all. Time is running out!