The Penultimate SPORT, week 11 and 12 scores and lines

Another week down, just two to go. Last week saw tons of bingos, but only one player with two bingos... me! Unless I’m wrong. That happens some times. Speaking of which, here’s the housekeeping:
P3, Korsak higher PISS than Baringer, did not hit. Baringer had a 43.955 average across three kicks, most aided by a 64-yard punt downed at the 4. Korsak had a good week, but couldn’t keep pace, scoring just a 41.793 average across 5 kicks. I think that was the only controversial/unknown line, but let me know if you have questions. Here’s the leaderboard:
Week 11 Standings
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Precious Roy
|1
|15
|9
|116
|NU’06er
|1
|18
|7
|127
|vaudvillain
|1
|16
|7
|109
|Danwesley Meyer
|1
|15
|6
|126
|Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI
|1
|15
|6
|119
|Green 96
|1
|14
|5
|125
|wesd2005
|0
|17
|5
|122
|waw
|0
|12
|5
|119
|Atinat
|2
|18
|5
|118
|TabletopBoiler
|1
|16
|5
|100
|LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher
|0
|15
|4
|127
|IUinVA
|-
|-
|4
|115
|GoldysRevenge
|0
|14
|3
|116
|BoilerUp89
|-
|-
|3
|75
|Transient Buckeye
|1
|15
|2
|106
|griffcat
|0
|12
|1
|90
|IronMonkee
|-
|-
|1
|72
|MNWildcat
|-
|-
|1
|29
|Hoosiers47
|-
|-
|1
|27
|Buckeyes2014
|-
|-
|0
|12
|RTVF82
|-
|-
|0
|11
|SharpDressedBoiler
|-
|-
|0
|11
|Bad Pseudonym
|-
|-
|0
|11
Man, I was two individual bets away from four more bingos. But wesd2005 was one spot from a bingo in SIX spots, including one spot (o3n) that would’ve given him two. In fact, he only had two spots that would NOT have given him a bingo. F.
Now, for this week’s stuff:
Spreads
- Illinois @ Michigan (-18)
- Wisconsin (-13) @ Nebraska
- Northwestern @ Purdue (-20)
- Indiana @ Michigan State (-10)
- Ohio State (-27.5) @ Maryland
- Penn State (-19.5) @ Rutgers
- Iowa @ Minnesota (-3)
Props
- McCarthy scores two or more touchdowns
- Wisconsin scores on defense (safety or TD)
- Charlie Jones scores a touchdown
- Michigan State has more points from field goals than Indiana
- Stroud passes for three or more touchdowns
- Clifford scores two or more touchdowns
- Iowa-Minnesota includes a safety
Oddities
- Ohio State has the biggest winning margin
- Pick the West leader (ILL, IA, MN, PU, WI for shorthand)
- Wisconsin wins by more than Michigan State
- Illinois either wins or loses by more than 25 points
- Big man touchdown (defined as a score by anyone 250+ pounds)
Rest of the Country
- Ohio @ Balls Tate (Tuesday, 6PM)
- Miami (OH) @ Northern Illinois (Wednesday, 6PM)
- SMU @ Tulane (Thursday, 6:30PM)
- TCU @ Baylor
- Washington State @ Arizona
- NC State @ Louisville
- Coastal Carolina @ Virginia
- Louisiana Tech @ Charlotte
- Marshall @ Georgia Southern
- Texas Tech @ Iowa State
- Ole Miss @ Arkansas
- USC @ UCLA
- SJSU @ Utah State
- Utah @ Oregon
Totals
- Illinois @ Michigan, O/U 43
- Wisconsin @ Nebraska, O/U 39.5
- Northwestern @ Purdue, O/U 48
- Indiana @ Michigan State, O/U 48
- Ohio State @ Maryland, O/U 65
- Penn State @ Rutgers, O/U 45
- Iowa @ Minnesota, O/U 32.5
Check your boards, ask your questions, and good luck all. Time is running out!
