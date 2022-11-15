College Football Playoff Rankings Show, MACtion Open Thread

It’s Tuesday night! In college football’s Ordinary Time there would’ve be much to talk about, but Advent is upon us, as we spend two more weeks preparing for Jesus’s birth the MAC Championship Game in Detroit, Michigan.

Blessed MACtion Season to you all. (And with your spirit.)

Also tonight is the ESPN (and SEO how dare you this is just a college football interest blog not a moneymaking tool nothing else) ratings bonanza that is releasing the first set of College Football Playoff rankings—two hours later tonight because college basketball.

College Football Playoff Rankings Show

Date: Tuesday, November 15 (all times here)

Time: 8pm CT

TV: ESPN (streaming, too, I assume)

My Guess:

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) Michigan Wolverines (10-0) TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) Tennessee Volunteers (9-1) USC Trojans (9-1)

Updated CFP Rankings here:

I’m off to dinner at the in-laws’, so who knows if these will be out at 8:30pm. Who are we kidding, this is just a cynical SEO bit with MACtion thrown in because MACtion is Actually Fun unlike the same 4-5 teams jockeying for supremacy.

Here’s a place where you can talk about those things or, just in general, the sports of the week! We’ll keep this thread open and pinned as a place to talk about all things MACtion and college football for the next couple nights, and we’ll be sure to update with the CFP rankings as they become available.

Midweek MACtion Schedule

Tuesday, November 15

Bowling Green Falcons (5-5, 4-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-3, 5-1)

6pm | ESPNU | Toledo -14.5 | O/U 48.5 | BATTLE OF I-75

Blessed Battle of I-75 to you all. This one will also determine whether the Falcons stay in the race for the MAC East or if it’s down to Ohio or Buffalo. Toledo clinches the MAC West with a win.

Ohio Bobcats (7-3, 5-1) at Balls Tate Robotbirds (5-5, 3-3)

6pm | ESPN2 | Ohio -3.5 | O/U 57

The MACtionier of the two, look for the Rourke kid (I honestly still can’t keep them straight) and Carson Steele to have big nights moving the ball.

Wednesday, November 16

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Kent State Golden Flashes

5pm | ESPN2 | Kent -7.5 | O/U 60

Miami Hydroxide Redhawks at Northern Illinois Huskies

6pm | CBSSN | NIU -1.5 | O/U 45.5

Western Michigan Broncos at Central Michigan Chippewas

7pm | ESPNU | CMU -10.5 | O/U 49.5

CANNON TIME!

If Jim McElwain does that to sharks, just imagine what he'll do to the Victory Cannon if the Chips beat their biggest rival...

Open thread, etc. Basketball on this site somewhere if you want. Behave.