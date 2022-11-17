The Iowa Hawkeyes Are Going To Win The Big Ten West: Big Ten Football Week 12 Preview

You know it, I know it and they know it, folks.

Iowa is as close to the driver’s seat as it gets in this division, and you know how this is going to go.

Illinois isn’t beating Michigan. It’s never The Year for Minnesota. Iowa and Purdue are winning out, and Iowa has the tiebreaker.

Surely Purdue won’t lose as a three-touchdown home favorite after vastly improving their odds to win the West. Who would do that? What kind of clownshoes outfit would do a thing like that?

Look folks, I’m going to be in Las Vegas still hurting from the Purdue game. I’ll grant you that an entire Saturday in Vegas after Illinois beats Michigan would probably be a pretty crazy and euphoric experience, but those are the kind of moments that simply are not for fans of Illinois.

We’re guaranteed a bowl game this year. We’re not guaranteed to ever make it back to another one. I’ll go and I’ll have fun, I’m just not ready to move on to that point yet, so you’ll have to bear with me as I limp to the end of the season.