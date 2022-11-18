Where We Be, What We Be Drinking: Week 12

Welcome to Where We Be, What We Be Drinking: your number 1 spot (once Twitter dies) for discussing the fun times you’re going to have on Saturday with your fellow meatheads.

Are we still clinging to IPAs, or switching to Irish coffee? Can you slap a bag of Franzia if it freezes? Enough suspense, let’s find out!

Creighton

I’ll be watching from the comfort of my couch with a few cans of Easy Eddy and come chili going in the kitchen. I don’t have any plans to go anywhere, so being lazy and watching football all day seems like a good plan to me.

Brian Gillis

I’ll be in Ann Arbor this weekend, on hand for Michigan’s final home game of the season against Illinois.

(How can the season be almost over already?)

Jesse Collins

HOW IS THIS SEASON NOT OVER BRIAN!?!?! lol Um, I’ll be somewhere around town this weekend. It’s legitimately 50/50 on if I catch the game as we’re getting prepped for Thanksgiving and I will be trying to convince my wife that a 16 foot Santa Claus inflatable for the backyard will be awesome. I’m not convinced I win this argument, nor should I, but it’s one that is worth having.

RU in VA

I will be at my third consecutive weekend of child soccer, two tournaments this weekend - and my oldest finally turns 13. I will watch no football, but I will be engaging in some DIPAs from Aslin Brewing Company, and/or some Biggie S’mores Stout from Three Notch’d in C-ville.

[Editor’s Note: Biggie is my favorite beer in the world, grab a few bottles if you’re in the area]

Thumpasaurus

At 9AM local time, I will be at the sports bar in the Aria Las Vegas, presumably having seen UCLA throttle the basketball team the night before. I’m not the one who insisted we do this. I’d be fine just working out during this game and going out later. If I pay too much attention to this game and drink accordingly, I’m never going to make it to the 10:00 PM show we have booked.

Whatever. gonna try to avoid football the rest of the day, but it might work because there are as it turns out other things to do in Las Vegas.

I’ll be drinking whatever is within my budget Yo

WhiteSpeedReceiver

I will be at the historic Gopher Football Stadium, and hoooooo buddy is it Grain Belt season. I’ve ordered a bandolier to wear during tailgating, and hopefully it holds enough Nordeast to keep me warm and help me not pay attention to whatever crimes against football Iowa and Minnesota commit.

He Was a High School QB

I’ll be in Iowa, drinking a cocktail of bleach and sadness.

Misdreavus

I’m not sure what state I’ll be in this weekend, as more personal stuff has come up that I may have to tend to.

RockyMtnBlue

Hangin’ out in the hood as usual. Drinking strong stuff (iced tea) and getting into trouble (watching Iowa @ Minnesota, rooting for Fun and Stupid). Later I might really rebel and listen to Rock and Roll music.

Townie

Oh dear god, it’s buttgear week. I’ll be in No. Fla watching some random SEC games with friends. I’ll be drinking El Presidente’s and praying for another shutout.

BigRedTwice

I have a friend from Wisconsin visiting this week, so we’ll be attending what will doubtless be a frigid and uninspiring game. Winner buys the post-game cocktails, so looks like I’m drinking for free!

LincolnParkWildcat

I’ll be at home, drinking something local while watching another northwestern loss.

BoilerUp

West Lafayette, Indiana watching the Boilers in person. Taking my Ohio State fan nephew to try and convert him away from the dark side. It’s been a few years since I’ve been to campus for a football game, so any recommendations on parking would be appreciated.

BuffKomodo

Cincinnati, possibly catching a glimpse of the game if it’s competitive in the 4th Q.

MNWildcat

My wife had trusted me to stay home and watch the child while she goes to one of those events where you paint and drink wine. I don’t think she processed that a Northwestern game would be happening at the same time, but I’m thankful she didn’t, because the kid screaming will be motivation enough to turn the game off and do literally anything else.

Now that you know what the “writers” are up to it’s your turn to head down to the comments and let us know what drinks you’ve got ready for the weekend. Ready....GO