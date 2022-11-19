Week 12: B1G Early Game Thread

Illinois Fighting Illini at [3] Michigan Wolverines
11am | ABC | MICH -17.5 | O/U 41.5
wisconsin badgers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
11am | ESPN | wisc -10 | O/U 40.5
Northwestern Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers
11am | FS1 | PUR -17.5 | O/U 44
Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans
11am | BTN | MSU -10.5 | O/U 47.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830 and 230. All times GTZ.
Sonnet LXXVII
Thy glass will show thee how thy beauties wear,
Thy dial how thy precious minutes waste;
The vacant leaves thy mind’s imprint will bear,
And of this book this learning mayst thou taste.
The wrinkles which thy glass will truly show
Of mouthed graves will give thee memory;
Thou by thy dial’s shady stealth mayst know
Time’s thievish progress to eternity.
Look, what thy memory can not contain
Commit to these waste blanks, and thou shalt find
Those children nursed, deliver’d from thy brain,
To take a new acquaintance of thy mind.
These offices, so oft as thou wilt look,
Shall profit thee and much enrich thy book.
