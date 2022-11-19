 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 12: B1G Early Game Thread

By Dead Read
/ new
Wisonsin v Iowa Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Illinois Fighting Illini at [3] Michigan Wolverines

11am | ABC | MICH -17.5 | O/U 41.5

wisconsin badgers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

11am | ESPN | wisc -10 | O/U 40.5

Northwestern Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers

11am | FS1 | PUR -17.5 | O/U 44

Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans

11am | BTN | MSU -10.5 | O/U 47.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

*Threads drop at 830 and 230. All times GTZ.

Sonnet LXXVII

Thy glass will show thee how thy beauties wear,

Thy dial how thy precious minutes waste;

The vacant leaves thy mind’s imprint will bear,

And of this book this learning mayst thou taste.

The wrinkles which thy glass will truly show

Of mouthed graves will give thee memory;

Thou by thy dial’s shady stealth mayst know

Time’s thievish progress to eternity.

Look, what thy memory can not contain

Commit to these waste blanks, and thou shalt find

Those children nursed, deliver’d from thy brain,

To take a new acquaintance of thy mind.

These offices, so oft as thou wilt look,

Shall profit thee and much enrich thy book.

Loading comments...