Week 12: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

[2] Ohio State Buckeyes at Maryland Terrapins
230pm | ABC | OSU -27 | O/U 62.5
[11] Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
230pm | BTN |PSU -19 | O/U 45
Iowa Hawkeyes at Minnesota Gophers
3pm | FOX | MINN -2.5 | O/U 32.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830,and 230. All times GTZ.
Sonnet LXXVIII
So oft have I invoked thee for my Muse
And found such fair assistance in my verse
As every alien pen hath got my use
And under thee their poesy disperse.
Thine eyes that taught the dumb on high to sing
And heavy ignorance aloft to fly
Have added feathers to the learned’s wing
And given grace a double majesty.
Yet be most proud of that which I compile,
Whose influence is thine and born of thee:
In others’ works thou dost but mend the style,
And arts with thy sweet graces graced be;
But thou art all my art and dost advance
As high as learning my rude ignorance.
