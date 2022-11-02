B1G Volleyball: A Three-Way Race Rounds the Corner

CONFERENCE TITLE RACE

#4 Nebraska, #6 Ohio State, and #3 Wisconsin are all tied at 11-1 and in fourth, at 8-4, is Minnesota, so it’s a three team race. Here’s the remaining schedule for each:

#4 Nebraska

11/2 vs. Indiana

11/6 @ Northwestern

11/11 vs. Iowa

11/13 @ #6 Ohio State

11/18 @ Iowa

11/20 vs. #14 Purdue

11/25 vs. #3 Wisconsin

11/26 vs. #9 Minnesota

11/4 @ Northwestern

11/5 @ Michigan State

11/10 @ #14 Purdue

11/13 vs. #4 Nebraska

11/18 @ Maryland

11/20 vs. Indiana

11/25 vs. #9 Minnesota

11/26 vs. #3 Wisconsin

#3 Wisconsin

11/3 @ Illinois

11/6 vs. Indiana

11/11 vs. Rutgers

11/12 vs. Maryland

11/18 @ Rutgers

11/19 @ #15 Penn State

11/25 @ #4 Nebraska

11/26 @ #6 Ohio State

Wisconsin has the easiest schedule...until having to play OSU and Nebraska, both on the road, on back-to-back nights to end the regular season. Since Nebraska only has three road matches left, they probably have the easiest overall remaining schedule. Ohio State’s is tricky—at Northwestern and at Purdue—but if they can beat Nebraska in Columbus, they would have to really stumble to miss out on a share of the title, at least.

ON TV THIS WEEK (ALL TIMES CDT)

Wed, Nov. 2

Maryland @ Penn State: BTN, 6:00

Indiana @ Nebraska: BTN, 8:00

Thurs, Nov. 3

Wisconsin @ Illinois: BTN, 7:00

Fri, Nov. 4

Purdue @ Michigan State: BTN, 5:00

B1G STANDINGS

#4 Nebraska (RPI: 6) 11-1

#6 Ohio State (RPI: 3) 11-1

#3 Wisconsin (RPI: 5) 11-1

#9 Minnesota (RPI: 11) 8-4

#14 Purdue (RPI: 24) 7-5

#15 Penn State (RPI: 20) 6-6

Northwestern (RPI: 30) 6-6

Illinois (RPI: 61) 6-6

Indiana (RPI: 90) 6-6

Michigan (RPI: 35) 5-7

Maryland (RPI: 125) 4-8

Michigan State (RPI: 132) 1-11

(RPI: 132) 1-11 Iowa (RPI: 121) 1-11

Rutgers (RPI: 199) 1-11

NOTES