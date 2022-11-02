B1G Volleyball: A Three-Way Race Rounds the Corner

CONFERENCE TITLE RACE
#4 Nebraska, #6 Ohio State, and #3 Wisconsin are all tied at 11-1 and in fourth, at 8-4, is Minnesota, so it’s a three team race. Here’s the remaining schedule for each:
#4 Nebraska
- 11/2 vs. Indiana
- 11/6 @ Northwestern
- 11/11 vs. Iowa
- 11/13 @ #6 Ohio State
- 11/18 @ Iowa
- 11/20 vs. #14 Purdue
- 11/25 vs. #3 Wisconsin
- 11/26 vs. #9 Minnesota
#6 Ohio State
- 11/4 @ Northwestern
- 11/5 @ Michigan State
- 11/10 @ #14 Purdue
- 11/13 vs. #4 Nebraska
- 11/18 @ Maryland
- 11/20 vs. Indiana
- 11/25 vs. #9 Minnesota
- 11/26 vs. #3 Wisconsin
#3 Wisconsin
- 11/3 @ Illinois
- 11/6 vs. Indiana
- 11/11 vs. Rutgers
- 11/12 vs. Maryland
- 11/18 @ Rutgers
- 11/19 @ #15 Penn State
- 11/25 @ #4 Nebraska
- 11/26 @ #6 Ohio State
Wisconsin has the easiest schedule...until having to play OSU and Nebraska, both on the road, on back-to-back nights to end the regular season. Since Nebraska only has three road matches left, they probably have the easiest overall remaining schedule. Ohio State’s is tricky—at Northwestern and at Purdue—but if they can beat Nebraska in Columbus, they would have to really stumble to miss out on a share of the title, at least.
ON TV THIS WEEK (ALL TIMES CDT)
Wed, Nov. 2
Maryland @ Penn State: BTN, 6:00
Indiana @ Nebraska: BTN, 8:00
Thurs, Nov. 3
Wisconsin @ Illinois: BTN, 7:00
Fri, Nov. 4
Purdue @ Michigan State: BTN, 5:00
B1G STANDINGS
- #4 Nebraska (RPI: 6) 11-1
- #6 Ohio State (RPI: 3) 11-1
- #3 Wisconsin (RPI: 5) 11-1
- #9 Minnesota (RPI: 11) 8-4
- #14 Purdue (RPI: 24) 7-5
- #15 Penn State (RPI: 20) 6-6
- Northwestern (RPI: 30) 6-6
- Illinois (RPI: 61) 6-6
- Indiana (RPI: 90) 6-6
- Michigan (RPI: 35) 5-7
- Maryland (RPI: 125) 4-8
- Michigan State (RPI: 132) 1-11
- Iowa (RPI: 121) 1-11
- Rutgers (RPI: 199) 1-11
NOTES
- Wisconsin stunningly swept then #1 Nebraska in last Wednesday’s showdown in Madison, then followed that up by beating #9 Minnesota in four sets. That said, there’s no reason for too much despair in Lincoln. Both the first two sets were 25-23, and Nebraska rallied from a 22-12 deficit in the second to tie it at 23 before losing. Pretty sure the Huskers will tighten things up, and be ready for Wisconsin’s visit on Black Friday.
- After surviving a scintillating five-setter in State College (19-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-14, 17-15), does OSU have the inside track to the conference title? They don’t have to go to Wisconsin, and have already played at Nebraska. Hosting both UW and Nebraska down the stretch has to count for something.
- Northwestern earned a gutty five-set victory over Purdue last week and, not coincidentally, their RPI vaulted from 42 to 30. The Wildcats’ four match winning-streak has leveled their conference record and probably put them above Michigan in the NCAA pecking order. With Ohio State and Nebraska coming to town this week (neither on BTN, grrr), we’ll see how things look a week from now.
- Illinois did what they needed to do, going 2-0 with a nice home win over Penn State. The RPI moved from 72 to 61, so they’re off life support for now. Still not out of the woods, but Wisconsin and Minnesota both come to Champaign this week, so the RPI ascension will continue if the Illini can spring an upset.
