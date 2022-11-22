College Football Playoff Rankings Show, MACtion Open Thread

It’s Tuesday night! In college football’s Ordinary Time there would’ve be much to talk about, but Advent is upon us, as we spend two more weeks preparing for Jesus’s birth the MAC Championship Game in Detroit, Michigan.

Blessed MACtion Season to you all. (And with your spirit.)

Also tonight is the ESPN (and SEO how dare you this is just a college football interest blog not a moneymaking tool nothing else) ratings bonanza that is releasing the first set of College Football Playoff rankings—two hours later tonight because college basketball.

College Football Playoff Rankings Show

Date: Tuesday, November 22 (all times here)

Time: 6pm CT

TV: ESPN (streaming, too, I assume)

My Guess:

Updated CFP Rankings here:

My parents are coming for dinner and Northwestern basketball plays, so who knows if these will be out at 6:30pm. Who are we kidding, this is just a cynical SEO bit with MACtion thrown in because MACtion is Actually Fun unlike the same 4-5 teams jockeying for supremacy.

Here’s a place where you can talk about those things or, just in general, the sports of the week! We’ll keep this thread open and pinned as a place to talk about all things MACtion and college football for the next couple nights, and we’ll be sure to update with the CFP rankings as they become available.

Midweek MACtion Schedule

Tuesday, November 22

Balls Tate Robotbirds (5-6, 3-4 MAC) at Miami Hydroxide Redhawks (5-6, 3-4)

6pm | ESPN+ | M(OH) -3 | O/U 44

ELIMINATION BATTLE!!!

Two birds enter! One bird goes bowling!

That bird has Carson Steele. Gimme the Taters in a walk-off, 23-21.

Bowling Green Falcons (6-5, 5-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (8-3, 6-1)

6pm | ESPNU | Ohio -6.5 | O/U 55

Heeeeeeere’s where it gets interesting. The Akron-Buffalo game from last weekend has been “indefinitely postponed.” The Bulls, at 5-5 (4-2 MAC), might need the Akron game to be made up to get to bowl eligibility if they lose to Kent State this weekend. Because Akron-Buffalo was snowed out, the MAC—per Hustle Belt—will be using its “uneven number of games” tiebreaker, because there’s also the MAC East title on the line! Here’s how they have that shaking out:

The basic scenarios are thus:

* Ohio wins the MAC East outright with a win vs. Bowling Green

* Bowling Green wins the MAC East with a win vs. Ohio AND a Buffalo loss vs. Kent State

* Buffalo wins the MAC East with a win vs. Kent State AND a Ohio loss to Bowling Green

That’s enough drama for me. (But it won’t matter, because Bowling Green still feels like a bit of a flash in the pan. Bobcats, 35-21.)

