SPORT: The Turkey Week Finale

One final week. Precious Roy holds a 2-bingo lead, but three people had bingos just this week. Reminder that total spaces hit is the tiebreaker, and if that isn’t enough... Well, maybe we’ll do a championship week run-off or something. Let me know if you have any questions/corrections about your boards.
Week 12 Standings
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Precious Roy
|0
|11
|9
|127
|NU’06er
|0
|11
|7
|138
|wesd2005
|2
|14
|7
|136
|vaudvillain
|0
|10
|7
|119
|TabletopBoiler
|2
|15
|7
|115
|Danwesley Meyer
|0
|13
|6
|139
|Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI
|0
|15
|6
|134
|Green 96
|0
|14
|5
|139
|Atinat
|0
|14
|5
|132
|waw
|-
|-
|5
|119
|LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher
|1
|13
|4
|140
|GoldysRevenge
|1
|13
|4
|129
|Transient Buckeye
|2
|15
|4
|121
|IUinVA
|4
|115
|BoilerUp89
|-
|-
|3
|75
|griffcat
|1
|15
|2
|105
|IronMonkee
|-
|-
|1
|72
|MNWildcat
|-
|-
|1
|29
|Hoosiers47
|-
|-
|1
|27
|Buckeyes2014
|-
|-
|0
|12
|RTVF82
|-
|-
|0
|11
|SharpDressedBoiler
|-
|-
|0
|11
|Bad Pseudonym
|-
|-
|0
|11
Onto this week. Be aware that there are a TON of Friday games, including one Big Ten game (Nebraska@Iowa). If you can’t get your board in by the start of the Iowa game, I can probably still accept most other lines. I’ll have to take a look at the oddities column.
Spreads:
- Nebraska @ Iowa (-10.5), Friday at 3PM
- Michigan @ Ohio State (-7.5)
- Rutgers @ Maryland (-14)
- Illinois (-14.5) @ Northwestern
- Minnesota @ Wisconsin (-3)
- Purdue (-10.5) @ Indiana
- Michigan State @ Penn State (-18.5)
Props:
- Iowa’s defense scores
- Stroud passes for more yards than McCarthy
- Talia throws for two or more TDs
- Brown rushes for more yards than Hull
- Mertz throws two or more INTs
- Charlie Jones scores two or more TDs
- Clifford throws more TDs than Thorne (no push)
Oddities:
- 5+ home teams win
- Penn State has the largest winning margin
- A game is decided by a last-minute score
- “M” schools (Maryland, Michigan, MSU, Minnesota) win 2+ games
- Four B1G West teams finish the week 8-4
Rest of the Country:
- Mississippi State @ Ole Miss (Thursday, 6PM)
- Tulane @ Cincinnati (Friday, 11AM)
- Central Michigan @ Eastern Michigan (Friday, 11AM)
- Arizona State @ Arizona (Friday, 2PM)
- Arkansas @ Mizzou (Friday, 2:30PM)
- Kent State @ Buffalo
- Louisville @ Kentucky
- Oregon @ Oregon State
- Wake Forest @ Duke
- Southern Mississippi @ Louisiana-Monroe
- Oklahoma @ Texas Tech
- Air Force @ San Diego State
- Washington @ Washington State
Total:
- Nebraska @ Iowa, O/U 38.5
- Michigan @ Ohio State, O/U 56
- Rutgers @ Maryland, O/U 49
- Illinois @ Northwestern, O/U 38
- Minnesota @ Wisconsin, O/U 36
- Purdue @ Indiana, O/U 54
- Michigan State @ Penn State, O/U 52.5
I don’t think I need to say anything here. Good luck all. It’s been a fun first season.
