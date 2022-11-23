 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SPORT: The Turkey Week Finale

Who will stand atop that mountain?

By Atinat
One final week. Precious Roy holds a 2-bingo lead, but three people had bingos just this week. Reminder that total spaces hit is the tiebreaker, and if that isn’t enough... Well, maybe we’ll do a championship week run-off or something. Let me know if you have any questions/corrections about your boards.

Week 12 Standings

Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit
Precious Roy 0 11 9 127
NU’06er 0 11 7 138
wesd2005 2 14 7 136
vaudvillain 0 10 7 119
TabletopBoiler 2 15 7 115
Danwesley Meyer 0 13 6 139
Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 0 15 6 134
Green 96 0 14 5 139
Atinat 0 14 5 132
waw - - 5 119
LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 1 13 4 140
GoldysRevenge 1 13 4 129
Transient Buckeye 2 15 4 121
IUinVA 4 115
BoilerUp89 - - 3 75
griffcat 1 15 2 105
IronMonkee - - 1 72
MNWildcat - - 1 29
Hoosiers47 - - 1 27
Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12
RTVF82 - - 0 11
SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11
Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

Onto this week. Be aware that there are a TON of Friday games, including one Big Ten game (Nebraska@Iowa). If you can’t get your board in by the start of the Iowa game, I can probably still accept most other lines. I’ll have to take a look at the oddities column.

Spreads:

  1. Nebraska @ Iowa (-10.5), Friday at 3PM
  2. Michigan @ Ohio State (-7.5)
  3. Rutgers @ Maryland (-14)
  4. Illinois (-14.5) @ Northwestern
  5. Minnesota @ Wisconsin (-3)
  6. Purdue (-10.5) @ Indiana
  7. Michigan State @ Penn State (-18.5)

Props:

  1. Iowa’s defense scores
  2. Stroud passes for more yards than McCarthy
  3. Talia throws for two or more TDs
  4. Brown rushes for more yards than Hull
  5. Mertz throws two or more INTs
  6. Charlie Jones scores two or more TDs
  7. Clifford throws more TDs than Thorne (no push)

Oddities:

  1. 5+ home teams win
  2. Penn State has the largest winning margin
  3. A game is decided by a last-minute score
  4. “M” schools (Maryland, Michigan, MSU, Minnesota) win 2+ games
  5. Four B1G West teams finish the week 8-4

Rest of the Country:

  1. Mississippi State @ Ole Miss (Thursday, 6PM)
  2. Tulane @ Cincinnati (Friday, 11AM)
  3. Central Michigan @ Eastern Michigan (Friday, 11AM)
  4. Arizona State @ Arizona (Friday, 2PM)
  5. Arkansas @ Mizzou (Friday, 2:30PM)
  6. Kent State @ Buffalo
  7. Louisville @ Kentucky
  8. Oregon @ Oregon State
  9. Wake Forest @ Duke
  10. Southern Mississippi @ Louisiana-Monroe
  11. Oklahoma @ Texas Tech
  12. Air Force @ San Diego State
  13. Washington @ Washington State

Total:

  1. Nebraska @ Iowa, O/U 38.5
  2. Michigan @ Ohio State, O/U 56
  3. Rutgers @ Maryland, O/U 49
  4. Illinois @ Northwestern, O/U 38
  5. Minnesota @ Wisconsin, O/U 36
  6. Purdue @ Indiana, O/U 54
  7. Michigan State @ Penn State, O/U 52.5

I don’t think I need to say anything here. Good luck all. It’s been a fun first season.

