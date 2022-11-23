SPORT: The Turkey Week Finale

One final week. Precious Roy holds a 2-bingo lead, but three people had bingos just this week. Reminder that total spaces hit is the tiebreaker, and if that isn’t enough... Well, maybe we’ll do a championship week run-off or something. Let me know if you have any questions/corrections about your boards.

Week 12 Standings Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Precious Roy 0 11 9 127 NU’06er 0 11 7 138 wesd2005 2 14 7 136 vaudvillain 0 10 7 119 TabletopBoiler 2 15 7 115 Danwesley Meyer 0 13 6 139 Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 0 15 6 134 Green 96 0 14 5 139 Atinat 0 14 5 132 waw - - 5 119 LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 1 13 4 140 GoldysRevenge 1 13 4 129 Transient Buckeye 2 15 4 121 IUinVA 4 115 BoilerUp89 - - 3 75 griffcat 1 15 2 105 IronMonkee - - 1 72 MNWildcat - - 1 29 Hoosiers47 - - 1 27 Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12 RTVF82 - - 0 11 SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11 Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

Onto this week. Be aware that there are a TON of Friday games, including one Big Ten game (Nebraska@Iowa). If you can’t get your board in by the start of the Iowa game, I can probably still accept most other lines. I’ll have to take a look at the oddities column.

Spreads:

Nebraska @ Iowa (-10.5), Friday at 3PM Michigan @ Ohio State (-7.5) Rutgers @ Maryland (-14) Illinois (-14.5) @ Northwestern Minnesota @ Wisconsin (-3) Purdue (-10.5) @ Indiana Michigan State @ Penn State (-18.5)

Props:

Iowa’s defense scores Stroud passes for more yards than McCarthy Talia throws for two or more TDs Brown rushes for more yards than Hull Mertz throws two or more INTs Charlie Jones scores two or more TDs Clifford throws more TDs than Thorne (no push)

Oddities:

5+ home teams win Penn State has the largest winning margin A game is decided by a last-minute score “M” schools (Maryland, Michigan, MSU, Minnesota) win 2+ games Four B1G West teams finish the week 8-4

Rest of the Country:

Total:

Nebraska @ Iowa, O/U 38.5 Michigan @ Ohio State, O/U 56 Rutgers @ Maryland, O/U 49 Illinois @ Northwestern, O/U 38 Minnesota @ Wisconsin, O/U 36 Purdue @ Indiana, O/U 54 Michigan State @ Penn State, O/U 52.5

I don’t think I need to say anything here. Good luck all. It’s been a fun first season.