 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Announcing the winner of the first annual SPORT competition

Congratulations to Precious Roy, whose nine bingos lead the group

By Atinat
/ new
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

With it all in the rear view, it’s Precious Roy who has come out on top. He took a two-bingo lead into the final week, which was an uneventful one, and coasted to victory. Only four bingos were recorded among our record-low eight players, and three of those were by griffcat, who was for all intents and purposes out of contention. Additionally, congrats to LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher, who lead the field in total spaces hit with 153 but was rewarded with just 5 bingos. As for the group, we had seventeen players who played more than twice, and 23 who tried at least once.

Final Standings

Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit
Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit
Precious Roy 0 15 9 142
wesd2005 1 14 8 150
NU’06er - - 7 138
vaudvillain 0 14 7 135
TabletopBoiler 0 12 7 127
Danwesley Meyer - - 6 139
Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI - - 6 134
LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 0 13 5 153
Atinat 0 11 5 143
Green 96 - - 5 139
griffcat 3 19 5 124
waw - - 5 119
Transient Buckeye 0 10 4 131
GoldysRevenge - - 4 129
IUinVA - - 4 115
BoilerUp89 - - 3 75
IronMonkee - - 1 72
MNWildcat - - 1 29
Hoosiers47 - - 1 27
Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12
RTVF82 - - 0 11
SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11
Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

Let me know if I made any mistakes. It’s your last chance to correct me! Thanks for playing.

Loading comments...