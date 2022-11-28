Announcing the winner of the first annual SPORT competition

With it all in the rear view, it’s Precious Roy who has come out on top. He took a two-bingo lead into the final week, which was an uneventful one, and coasted to victory. Only four bingos were recorded among our record-low eight players, and three of those were by griffcat, who was for all intents and purposes out of contention. Additionally, congrats to LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher, who lead the field in total spaces hit with 153 but was rewarded with just 5 bingos. As for the group, we had seventeen players who played more than twice, and 23 who tried at least once.
Final Standings
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Precious Roy
|0
|15
|9
|142
|wesd2005
|1
|14
|8
|150
|NU’06er
|-
|-
|7
|138
|vaudvillain
|0
|14
|7
|135
|TabletopBoiler
|0
|12
|7
|127
|Danwesley Meyer
|-
|-
|6
|139
|Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI
|-
|-
|6
|134
|LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher
|0
|13
|5
|153
|Atinat
|0
|11
|5
|143
|Green 96
|-
|-
|5
|139
|griffcat
|3
|19
|5
|124
|waw
|-
|-
|5
|119
|Transient Buckeye
|0
|10
|4
|131
|GoldysRevenge
|-
|-
|4
|129
|IUinVA
|-
|-
|4
|115
|BoilerUp89
|-
|-
|3
|75
|IronMonkee
|-
|-
|1
|72
|MNWildcat
|-
|-
|1
|29
|Hoosiers47
|-
|-
|1
|27
|Buckeyes2014
|-
|-
|0
|12
|RTVF82
|-
|-
|0
|11
|SharpDressedBoiler
|-
|-
|0
|11
|Bad Pseudonym
|-
|-
|0
|11
Let me know if I made any mistakes. It’s your last chance to correct me! Thanks for playing.
