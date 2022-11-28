Announcing the winner of the first annual SPORT competition

With it all in the rear view, it’s Precious Roy who has come out on top. He took a two-bingo lead into the final week, which was an uneventful one, and coasted to victory. Only four bingos were recorded among our record-low eight players, and three of those were by griffcat, who was for all intents and purposes out of contention. Additionally, congrats to LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher, who lead the field in total spaces hit with 153 but was rewarded with just 5 bingos. As for the group, we had seventeen players who played more than twice, and 23 who tried at least once.

Final Standings Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Precious Roy 0 15 9 142 wesd2005 1 14 8 150 NU’06er - - 7 138 vaudvillain 0 14 7 135 TabletopBoiler 0 12 7 127 Danwesley Meyer - - 6 139 Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI - - 6 134 LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 0 13 5 153 Atinat 0 11 5 143 Green 96 - - 5 139 griffcat 3 19 5 124 waw - - 5 119 Transient Buckeye 0 10 4 131 GoldysRevenge - - 4 129 IUinVA - - 4 115 BoilerUp89 - - 3 75 IronMonkee - - 1 72 MNWildcat - - 1 29 Hoosiers47 - - 1 27 Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12 RTVF82 - - 0 11 SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11 Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

Let me know if I made any mistakes. It’s your last chance to correct me! Thanks for playing.