The King of the Dipshits Returns: Maryland’s Mediocre Again!

Let’s start with the good news. It was 80 degrees and bright sunshine in Maryland, a wonderful day to do yardwork instead of watching Maryland play like Indiana.

I checked in on the game to take a break from the yard work intending to watch the the 2nd half. Easy call to go back out into the warm sunshine.

The other good news? Taulia Tagovailoa had a higher QBR than Graham Mertz. Taulia’s 10/23 for 77 yards garnered a QBR of 17.4, which was somehow better than Mertz’s stat line of 5/18 for 77 yards [QBR of 14.3].

That’s it.

That’s all I got.

Wiscy rolled over Maryland with more than 250 yards of rushing. Maryland had a grand total of 56 yards in the 1st half—really glad I was doing something productive in the warm sunshine rather than watching that.

Maryland retains the crown of “King of the Dipshits.”

They have beaten Michigan State, Indiana, and Northwestern. They have lost to Michigan, Purdue, and Wisconsin. They beat the bad teams and lose to good and respectable teams.

The only improvement? The Terps lost respectably as opposed to embarrassingly to Michigan this year. Whoop-de-doodle-do.

They are now September-October Maryland as opposed to September Maryland. November is still a cold and unforgiving month for the warm-weather turtles.