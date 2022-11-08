Suddenly Anyone Can Win The Big Ten West! B1G Football Week 10 Recap

With only three weeks to go, ESPN believes the only Big Ten storyline that matters is the fated playoff elimination game between Michigan and Ohio State.

HOWEVER, consider the following!

-Outside of Northwestern, no Big Ten teams have been eliminated from automatic bowl qualifying! Nebraska and Indiana are right up against the wall with six losses, but that still leaves ten teams that could make bowls even with a loss in week 11!

-Thanks to Illinois reminding the 12,000 additional fans that showed up why they stopped going to Illinois football games, everyone but Northwestern remains alive for the Big Ten West title!

So how did we get here?