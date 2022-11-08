Suddenly Anyone Can Win The Big Ten West! B1G Football Week 10 Recap

With only three weeks to go, ESPN believes the only Big Ten storyline that matters is the fated playoff elimination game between Michigan and Ohio State.
HOWEVER, consider the following!
-Outside of Northwestern, no Big Ten teams have been eliminated from automatic bowl qualifying! Nebraska and Indiana are right up against the wall with six losses, but that still leaves ten teams that could make bowls even with a loss in week 11!
-Thanks to Illinois reminding the 12,000 additional fans that showed up why they stopped going to Illinois football games, everyone but Northwestern remains alive for the Big Ten West title!
So how did we get here?
- What happened in Evanston and does it mean anything other than that Northwestern can still absolutely shit up a game in terrible weather?
- Is Nebraska seriously about to hire a coach that has not meaningfully turned around the most talented roster in the Big Ten West?
- How have Wisconsin and Iowa stabilized from early-season abhorrence?
- Is Bret Bielema quiet quitting or is Michigan State BAK?
- What in the hell has happened to Purdue over the last two weeks?
- Is there any chance Maryland and Penn State belong in the same tier? I guess we’ll find out next week!
- UCONN HAS FIVE WINS
Loading comments...