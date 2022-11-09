Another SPORT, as a leader emerges

Another week in the books. Wesd2005 and Precious Roy had the most bingos this week with two, and the latter has separated himself from the pack, now holding a 2-bingo lead on the field on the season. Green 96, though, had 18 spaces hit, tied for third-most this year. The two above him, vaudvillain and Precious Roy, each had 19, and combined for 7 bingos out of it. Green 96 got one. All about where you put those spaces, I guess.
Speaking of which, I decided to put the Minnesota game front and center last week, putting all of the lines on my downward diagonal. So, all things considered, I’m happy to have gotten a bingo out of the week. I know you’re not here to listen to me talk about myself, though, so here’s your leaderboard.
Week 10 Standings
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Precious Roy
|2
|15
|8
|101
|NU’06er
|1
|13
|6
|109
|vaudvillain
|1
|13
|6
|93
|Danwesley Meyer
|0
|16
|5
|111
|waw
|0
|13
|5
|107
|wesd2005
|2
|17
|5
|105
|Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI
|0
|11
|5
|104
|IUinVA
|1
|17
|4
|116
|LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher
|0
|14
|4
|112
|Green 96
|1
|18
|4
|111
|TabletopBoiler
|0
|15
|4
|84
|GoldysRevenge
|1
|15
|4
|103
|Atinat
|1
|14
|3
|100
|BoilerUp89
|-
|-
|3
|75
|Transient Buckeye
|0
|13
|1
|91
|griffcat
|0
|11
|1
|78
|IronMonkee
|0
|11
|1
|72
|MNWildcat
|-
|-
|1
|29
|Hoosiers47
|-
|-
|1
|27
|Buckeyes2014
|-
|-
|0
|12
|RTVF82
|-
|-
|0
|11
|SharpDressedBoiler
|-
|-
|0
|11
|Bad Pseudonym
|-
|-
|0
|11
Last bit of housekeeping: P4 (Talia vs Mertz passing yards) was a push (with 77 yards each!), but I specifically said Talia would have MORE than Mertz, and he didn’t, so that was an N. Korsak’s PISS was higher than Robbins, though neither had a great day (34.115 vs 27.880), so P7 was a Y. I feel like there was one more, but now I can’t remember. Let me know if I made any errors. Now, here’s this week’s lines.
Spreads
- Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State (-40)
- Purdue Boilermakers @ Illinois Fighting Illini (-6.5)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Michigan State (-10)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Michigan Wolverines (-29.5)
- Maryland Terrapins @ Penn State Nittany Lions (-10)
- Wisconsin Badgers (-1.5) @ Iowa Hawkeyes
- Northwestern Wildcats @ Minnesota Gophers (-17.5)
Props
- Ohio State records greater than 600 offensive yards
- Charlie Jones scores more touchdowns than Brown OR PUSH
- Korsak has a higher PISS than Baringer
- Blake Corum rushes for two or more touchdowns
- Clifford records three or more touchdowns
- Any defensive points in the Iowa-Wisconsin game
- Ibrahim rushes for two or more touchdowns
Oddities
- Six or seven home teams win
- Five or more games end with double-digit wins
- Four or more games end with fewer than 40 total points
- Rutgers, Maryland, or Nebraska win their game
- Ohio State wins by more than Michigan (or loses by less, I guess)
Rest of the Country
- NIU @ Western Michigan (Wednesday, 6PM)
- Buffalo @ Central Michigan (Wednesday, 6PM)
- Kent State @ Bowling Green (Wednesday, 6PM)
- Georgia Southern @ Louisiana (Thursday, 6:30PM)
- LSU @ Arkansas
- UCF @ Tulane
- Iowa State @ Okie State
- Miami (FL) @ Georgia Tech
- App State @ Marshall
- Kansas State @ Baylor
- Texas A&M @ Auburn
- SJSU @ SDSU
Totals
- IU/OSU 57.5
- Purdue/Illinois 44.5
- Rutgers/MSU 40
- Nebraska/Michigan 49
- Maryland/PSU 59
- Wisconsin/Iowa 35
- Northwestern/Minnesota 40.5
Good luck all! Ask your questions, correct my errors, and enter your boards in the comment section.
