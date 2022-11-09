Another SPORT, as a leader emerges

Another week in the books. Wesd2005 and Precious Roy had the most bingos this week with two, and the latter has separated himself from the pack, now holding a 2-bingo lead on the field on the season. Green 96, though, had 18 spaces hit, tied for third-most this year. The two above him, vaudvillain and Precious Roy, each had 19, and combined for 7 bingos out of it. Green 96 got one. All about where you put those spaces, I guess.

Speaking of which, I decided to put the Minnesota game front and center last week, putting all of the lines on my downward diagonal. So, all things considered, I’m happy to have gotten a bingo out of the week. I know you’re not here to listen to me talk about myself, though, so here’s your leaderboard.

Week 10 Standings Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Precious Roy 2 15 8 101 NU’06er 1 13 6 109 vaudvillain 1 13 6 93 Danwesley Meyer 0 16 5 111 waw 0 13 5 107 wesd2005 2 17 5 105 Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 0 11 5 104 IUinVA 1 17 4 116 LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 0 14 4 112 Green 96 1 18 4 111 TabletopBoiler 0 15 4 84 GoldysRevenge 1 15 4 103 Atinat 1 14 3 100 BoilerUp89 - - 3 75 Transient Buckeye 0 13 1 91 griffcat 0 11 1 78 IronMonkee 0 11 1 72 MNWildcat - - 1 29 Hoosiers47 - - 1 27 Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12 RTVF82 - - 0 11 SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11 Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

Last bit of housekeeping: P4 (Talia vs Mertz passing yards) was a push (with 77 yards each!), but I specifically said Talia would have MORE than Mertz, and he didn’t, so that was an N. Korsak’s PISS was higher than Robbins, though neither had a great day (34.115 vs 27.880), so P7 was a Y. I feel like there was one more, but now I can’t remember. Let me know if I made any errors. Now, here’s this week’s lines.

Spreads

Props

Ohio State records greater than 600 offensive yards Charlie Jones scores more touchdowns than Brown OR PUSH Korsak has a higher PISS than Baringer Blake Corum rushes for two or more touchdowns Clifford records three or more touchdowns Any defensive points in the Iowa-Wisconsin game Ibrahim rushes for two or more touchdowns

Oddities

Six or seven home teams win Five or more games end with double-digit wins Four or more games end with fewer than 40 total points Rutgers, Maryland, or Nebraska win their game Ohio State wins by more than Michigan (or loses by less, I guess)

Rest of the Country

NIU @ Western Michigan (Wednesday, 6PM) Buffalo @ Central Michigan (Wednesday, 6PM) Kent State @ Bowling Green (Wednesday, 6PM) Georgia Southern @ Louisiana (Thursday, 6:30PM) LSU @ Arkansas UCF @ Tulane Iowa State @ Okie State Miami (FL) @ Georgia Tech App State @ Marshall Kansas State @ Baylor Texas A&M @ Auburn SJSU @ SDSU

Totals

IU/OSU 57.5 Purdue/Illinois 44.5 Rutgers/MSU 40 Nebraska/Michigan 49 Maryland/PSU 59 Wisconsin/Iowa 35 Northwestern/Minnesota 40.5

Good luck all! Ask your questions, correct my errors, and enter your boards in the comment section.