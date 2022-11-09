 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another SPORT, as a leader emerges

Also, the worst luck I think we’ve seen yet

Another week in the books. Wesd2005 and Precious Roy had the most bingos this week with two, and the latter has separated himself from the pack, now holding a 2-bingo lead on the field on the season. Green 96, though, had 18 spaces hit, tied for third-most this year. The two above him, vaudvillain and Precious Roy, each had 19, and combined for 7 bingos out of it. Green 96 got one. All about where you put those spaces, I guess.

Speaking of which, I decided to put the Minnesota game front and center last week, putting all of the lines on my downward diagonal. So, all things considered, I’m happy to have gotten a bingo out of the week. I know you’re not here to listen to me talk about myself, though, so here’s your leaderboard.

Week 10 Standings

Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit
Precious Roy 2 15 8 101
NU’06er 1 13 6 109
vaudvillain 1 13 6 93
Danwesley Meyer 0 16 5 111
waw 0 13 5 107
wesd2005 2 17 5 105
Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 0 11 5 104
IUinVA 1 17 4 116
LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 0 14 4 112
Green 96 1 18 4 111
TabletopBoiler 0 15 4 84
GoldysRevenge 1 15 4 103
Atinat 1 14 3 100
BoilerUp89 - - 3 75
Transient Buckeye 0 13 1 91
griffcat 0 11 1 78
IronMonkee 0 11 1 72
MNWildcat - - 1 29
Hoosiers47 - - 1 27
Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12
RTVF82 - - 0 11
SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11
Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

Last bit of housekeeping: P4 (Talia vs Mertz passing yards) was a push (with 77 yards each!), but I specifically said Talia would have MORE than Mertz, and he didn’t, so that was an N. Korsak’s PISS was higher than Robbins, though neither had a great day (34.115 vs 27.880), so P7 was a Y. I feel like there was one more, but now I can’t remember. Let me know if I made any errors. Now, here’s this week’s lines.

Spreads

  1. Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State (-40)
  2. Purdue Boilermakers @ Illinois Fighting Illini (-6.5)
  3. Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Michigan State (-10)
  4. Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Michigan Wolverines (-29.5)
  5. Maryland Terrapins @ Penn State Nittany Lions (-10)
  6. Wisconsin Badgers (-1.5) @ Iowa Hawkeyes
  7. Northwestern Wildcats @ Minnesota Gophers (-17.5)

Props

  1. Ohio State records greater than 600 offensive yards
  2. Charlie Jones scores more touchdowns than Brown OR PUSH
  3. Korsak has a higher PISS than Baringer
  4. Blake Corum rushes for two or more touchdowns
  5. Clifford records three or more touchdowns
  6. Any defensive points in the Iowa-Wisconsin game
  7. Ibrahim rushes for two or more touchdowns

Oddities

  1. Six or seven home teams win
  2. Five or more games end with double-digit wins
  3. Four or more games end with fewer than 40 total points
  4. Rutgers, Maryland, or Nebraska win their game
  5. Ohio State wins by more than Michigan (or loses by less, I guess)

Rest of the Country

  1. NIU @ Western Michigan (Wednesday, 6PM)
  2. Buffalo @ Central Michigan (Wednesday, 6PM)
  3. Kent State @ Bowling Green (Wednesday, 6PM)
  4. Georgia Southern @ Louisiana (Thursday, 6:30PM)
  5. LSU @ Arkansas
  6. UCF @ Tulane
  7. Iowa State @ Okie State
  8. Miami (FL) @ Georgia Tech
  9. App State @ Marshall
  10. Kansas State @ Baylor
  11. Texas A&M @ Auburn
  12. SJSU @ SDSU

Totals

  1. IU/OSU 57.5
  2. Purdue/Illinois 44.5
  3. Rutgers/MSU 40
  4. Nebraska/Michigan 49
  5. Maryland/PSU 59
  6. Wisconsin/Iowa 35
  7. Northwestern/Minnesota 40.5

Good luck all! Ask your questions, correct my errors, and enter your boards in the comment section.

