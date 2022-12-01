Minnesota heads to Stillwater, Iowa hosts ISU, plus previewing the Cliff Keen Invitational

#2 Iowa Hawkeyes 26, #15 Penn 11

Atinat: Iowa survived their toughest test of the year thus far, and most looked pretty good in the process. The dual started at 165 pounds, where #13 Patrick Kennedy dispatched the talented (but between weights) Lucas Revano via a 14-5 major decision. Then, the home crowd got a surprise treat in the return and season debut of Nelson Brands, who looked a little rusty but got the job done in a 5-1 victory over #23 Nick Incontrera.

The first real match of interest came at 197 pounds, where #2 Jacob Warner faced off against #27 Cole Urbas. Warner had two quick takedowns and four nearfall points in the first to take an 8-1 lead into the second period, but was shocked there as Urbas chose to start the period on top and then turned the Hawkeye twice during his two-minute ride to take a 9-8 lead into the third. A visably exhausted Warner was able to convert a scramble into two points, taking the lead, and ride Urbas until the Quaker was docked for a second stall call, effectively securing the match for Warner. Urbas is a big, lanky guy who will be trouble for anyone underneath, but Warner was able to weather the storm and come out on top.

#24 Ben Goldin was able to impress by not getting turned by Tony Cassioppi in a 9-0 MD loss. Penn had the three lightweights thoroughly outmatched, as the absenses of Lee, Teske, and Woods loomed large. Those were the only matches the Quakers were able to win, however.

#6 Max Murin had his hands full with #10 Doug Zapf. He converted on a double-leg early to take a 2-1 lead into the second, but stayed with that look the entire match and never hit it quick enough to get through Zapf’s defenses. Zapf hit a good shot in the second to effectively tie the match, and it was very evenly matched for the rest of regulation as Murin continued to drive the action but wasn’t creative enough to ever get an edge on Zapf. A 4-4 tie went to sudden victory, where Murin was able to draw a stall warning on his opponent before a scramble led Murin to get totally elevated over Zapf, covering the position for two despite never clearing his own leg. Murin showed good fight, but he’s going to have to explore more shots if he doesn’t want to be a one-takedown guy all year.

Finally, the dual ended with the match that I had circled from the start. #12 Anthony Artalona stepped up for the Quakers, against #29 Cobe Siebrecht from Iowa. The first period was mostly spent hand-fighting, with Siebrecht preferring a left-side Russian tie and Artalona looking to tie up Siebrecht’s free right hand. Siebrecht’s offense didn’t look great, and eventually a sloppy shot lead to a successful re-attack from Artalona. Siebrecht got free, but it was 2-1 Penn after one. Artalona started down, and after quickly getting his feet, Siebrecht threw a leg in and forced a mat return. However, when that same position replicated seconds later, Artalona was able to find a headlock and throw Siebrecht to his back. Siebrecht worked to his hips under Artalona’s body, and after tying up a wrist, he flipped the position over, putting Artalona to his own back. He nearly got over once, but Siebrecht flattened him out and got the pinfall.

Hawks have work to do if they want to take down Iowa State, who is in their best form in year, but it’s nice to have Nelson back and most of the team trending in the right direction.

#10 Minnesota 19, #24 SDSU 16

Cliff Keen Invitational, Flowrestling

Atinat: Finally, the first big tournament of the year is here. There isn't too much I need to say to hype it up. It's a national tournament with oodles of ranked wrestlers at every weight. Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Purdue are all in the fray this year, along with national powers like Arizona State, Cornell, NC State, and Virginia Tech. Let's talk preseeds.

125: 1. Michael DeAugustino, Northwestern; 2. Matt Ramos, Purdue; 4. Malik Heinselman, Ohio State; 8. Liam Cronin, Nebraska; 11. Kurt McHenry, Michigan

133: 3. Dylan Ragusin, Michigan; 4. Chris Cannon, Northwestern; 6. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State; 8. Boo Dryden, Nebraska

141: 1. Drew Mattin, Michigan; 6. Dylan D'Emilio, Ohio State; 8. Brock Hardy, Nebraska; 12. Parker Filius, Purdue

149: 1. Sammy Sasso, Ohio State; 4. Yahya Thomas; 6. Chance Lamer, Michigan

157: 1. Will Lewan, Michigan; 2. Peyton Robb, Nebraska; 5. Kendall Coleman, Purdue; 6. Trevor Chumbley, Northwestern; 7. Paddy Gallagher, Ohio State

165: 1. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

174: 2. Mikey Labriola, Nebraska; 4. Ethan Smith, Ohio State 9. Troy Fisher, Northwestern; 11. Joseph Walker, Michigan

184: 3. Kaleb Romero, Ohio State; 7. Matthew Finesilver, Michigan; 11. Ben Vanadia, Purdue

197: 3. Gavin Hoffman, Ohio State; 6. Silas Allred, Nebraska

285: 2. Mason Parris, Michigan; 4. Lucas Davison, Northwestern; 5. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State

While I'm most eager to see how all the young Michigan wrestlers perform, it's Ohio State that's best positioned to take home a team trophy. You can see all the preseeds here.

Minnesota vs Augustana College, Thursday at 7PM on BTN+

#1 Penn State @ Rider, Friday at 6:30PM on ESPN+

#27 Illinois vs #21 Pittsburgh, Chattanooga, Saturday at 1PM on BTN+

HWAHSQB: I think Illinois will handle the Mocs fairly easily. I’m not super confident that Illinois will beat Pittsburgh even after they lost to the Terps. Two really fun matchups in this one as #6 Lucas Byrd takes on #11 MIckey Phillippi at 133. Byrd owns a 2-0 record against the Panther, but they were a 5-4 decision and a 6-2 win in TB1 so you can expect another good one. At 197, two guys who were previously 184s made the bump as #15 Zac Braunagel will toe the line across from #8 Nino Bonnacorsi. I think Pitt will take this 18-13, but I’m frequently wrong so let’s hope that I am on this one.

Penn State @ #22 Lehigh, Sunday at 1PM on Flowrestling

#2 Iowa vs #9 Iowa State, Sunday at 1:30 on the Big Ten Network

Atinat: The only change on the probables is a big one for the Hawkeyes, with junior transfer, all-American Real Woods slated to potentially make his Hawkeye debut. He's listed alongside Drew Bennett at 141 pounds, so I suspect Brands will only use him if necessary. Lee and Teske are still absent from what projects to be a close dual.

With those two, the Hawkeyes are big underdogs at the lightweights against two middle-ranked guys. If Woods goes, Iowa is pretty heavy favorites in the next three weights.

That takes us to the upper weights, where the Cyclone lineup gets stronger. David Carr is naturally expected to make easy work of Patrick Kennedy, whose job will be to limit it to a regular decision. Brands should be favored at 174, but then Iowa State sends out a pair of top ten guys in Marcus Coleman and Yonger Bastida at 184 and 197. In all likelihood, that's where the dual will be decided. Iowa needs a split if they win at 141, and a sweep if they don't. Cassioppi ends the dual with Sam Schulyer, who he stalled out in their meeting last year.

I have the Hawkeyes here, probably something like 20-15, but I'm going to be sweating this one.

#10 Minnesota @ #5 Oklahoma State, Sunday at 2PM on ESPN+

HWAHSQB: There are some really great matchups here as the Gophers take on THE Oklahoma State University, which you would expect for #10 vs #5 matchup.

Kicking it off with a top 10 match as #4 Patrick McKee takes on #7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni. Both of these guys are legitimate threats to finish second to Spencer Lee and they have split two previous matches. At 133, #2 Daton Fix will take on the youngster and #18 ranked Aaron Nagao. Next up, #3 Jake Bergeland will take on #21 Carter Young. We get another top ten matchup with NCAA seeding implications as #2 Brayton Lee will grapple with #10 Kaden Gfeller. These two have never met and it should be a real good one. At 174, OSU’s #4 Dustin Platt will take on Baba O’Reilly (okay, it’s Bailee, not Baba) This is a pair of experienced guys, but they have never faced off. The final ranked matchup is at 184, where #11 Isiah Salazar will take on #13 Travis Wittlake.

Wrestlestat has this as a 22-9 Cowboy win, but that has a lot off tossup matches going to the Big XII team. Put me down for a close OSU victory, maybe 17-15 or so.

Garden State Grapple

Michigan State vs Binghamton, Princeton

#25 Rutgers vs #15 Penn, Drexel

#12 Wisconsin vs Princeton, Penn

Kind of...: Wisconsin should win both duals, but could get pushed in each one. Wrestlestat predicts 19-13 over Penn and 21-12 over Princeton. I’ll say 22-9 over Penn and 25-13, with some fireworks in the latter.

Against Penn, you should keep an eye on 133 (#16 Taylor LaMont vs. #10 Michael Colaiocco) and 149 (#2 Austin Gomez vs. #10 Doug Zapf) as the top matchups. In terms of deciding the dual, 141 and 197 are weights where UW has the higher ranked wrestler, but a mild upset seems possible. Depending on which Trent Hillger shows up at 275, that might be a Penn upset too. Penn needs to win at 157, but Garrett Model has a chance.

The Princeton dual features a the mostly highly anticipated matchup, at 125, with #9 Eric Barnett vs. #2 Patrick Glory. There’s also a chance to see Quincy Monday, #1 at 157. Quaker upset hopes rest on getting bonus points from Monday, winning a matchup unranked wrestlers at 174, and winning at least two of the 141, 184, and 197 bouts. That said, I’m predicting a fairly healthy UW win as I think true frosh James Rowley will show up at 174, and Gomez (149) and Dean Hamiti (165) could both record pins.

