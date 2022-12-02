Big Ten Football Championship Week: Picks, Prediction, Preview

There’s still football on? But the west is done. The west is the only thing that’s entertaining in this league. What the hell is this shit?

I’ll tell you what it is. It’s MY team in the title game AGAIN, because we hammered Ohio State AGAIN.

Also, Purdue is in Indianapolis for the first time after coming from behind to win the West outright. I suppose that’s a nice sports story, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Saturday, December 3

7:00pm | FOX | Michigan -16.5 | O/U 51.5

Straight-Up: Michigan 11-3

Against the Spread: Tied at 7

misdreavus79: As cool as it would be for Purdue to beat Michigan, the reality of the matter here is that a Harboring is almost impossible in this game. Even when Michigan was languishing in the “third, sometimes fourth in the division” purgatory prior to last season, one thing Jim Harbaugh was always good at was not losing to teams Michigan was better than.

The notable exceptions to this rule are:

Iowa in 2016, which was a night game in Kinnick where dreams go to die. Michigan State in several seasons, who is a bitter rival.

That’s it. That’s the list. Unless your name is Michigan State, Harbaugh just doesn’t lose games to teams his teams out talent, and the Wolverines certainly out talent Purdue.

Michigan 42, Purdue 17

BoilerUp89: Read the preview article I wrote. You know, assuming I get around to writing it. [RMB: He did. You should read it. link]

thumpasaurus: I’m not here to watch the players play I’m here to watch officials officiate.

RockyMtnBlue: Last year Michigan was the heavy favorite, but was still kinda the plucky underdog after breaking a million game losing streak against the Death Star. Plus we were playing Iowa, so we had three Quadrangle-of-Hate fanbases on our side by default.

This year is different. We’re the defending conference champions! (you knew I’d bring that up). We beat Ohio State by three scores on their field. Without our best player! (we won’t discuss OSU’s injury situation). We’re the hated bully now. We’re used to “hated”. But “hated bully” is kinda new. OSU is practiced and comfortable in that role. Michigan is not. But damn would be nice if we could become practiced at it, too.

Anyway Michigan without Corum needs Edwards on the field, but a RB with one hand is a ball security nightmare. Purdue wins the turnover battle 3-0 and the Harbor is on. Purdue 24, Michigan 20.

Poll Championship Game - Who ya got? Michigan rolls as a team of destiny! (or maybe Purdue just isn’t very good)

Purdue loses a close game. Purdue joins Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana in the Group Of Teams Mathmatically Proven To Be Better Than Ohio State.

Does Indianapolis have a harbor? IT DOES NOW! vote view results 42% Michigan rolls as a team of destiny! (or maybe Purdue just isn’t very good) (49 votes)

32% Purdue loses a close game. Purdue joins Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana in the Group Of Teams Mathmatically Proven To Be Better Than Ohio State. (38 votes)

25% Does Indianapolis have a harbor? IT DOES NOW! (29 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

