Big Ten Basketball: Tuesday Open Thread

Tuesday, December 20th

#346 Elon Phoenix (2-10) at #27 Indiana Hoosiers (8-3), 6 pm, BTN+

Elon is terrible and has zero wins over Division I teams. Of concern to Hoosier fans is the health of Xavier Johnson. In an impressive display of coach speak, Mike Woodson suggested Johnson was both day-to-day and also might not come back at all.

#187 Queens University Royals (9-2) at #99 Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6), 6:30 pm, BTN+

MaximumSam: The Huskers better be on guard with the Royals, who aren’t coming in to lay down. They are in their first year of Division 1 basketball and are doing just fine, already going 9-2, including a win over 10-2 Marshall. They are led by point guard Kenny Dye, who leads the teams in attempts from both two and three, and is shooting 57% and 42% from there. Keisei “The Blade” Tominaga will need to get out his whetstone.

#230 Illinois Chicago Flames (8-4) at #67 Northwestern Wildcats (8-2), 8 pm, BTN+

Some intra-Chicago battles going on.