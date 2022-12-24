Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Sports Watch Guide, Open Thread

Most of today is for eating, drinking, opening presents, and avoiding small talk with that relative. But if you find yourself in a place where you are able to sneak away and watch a little sports, here’s what you’ll find:
Christmas Eve
Hawai’i Bowl
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. San Diego State Aztecs
7pm | ESPN | SDSU -6.5 | O/U 47
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Other Sports
{Super Lig} Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce [10am, beIN]
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears [12pm, CBS]
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns [12pm, CBS]
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans [12pm, CBS]
Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs [12pm, FOX]
New York Football Giants at Minnesota Vikings [12pm, FOX]
Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots [12pm, CBS]
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers [12pm, FOX]
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers [3:05pm, CBS]
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys [3:25pm, FOX]
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers [7:15pm, NFLN]
Christmas Day
College Basketball
{CBB} Seattle Redhawks vs. George Washington Colonials
12:30pm | ESPNU | Seattle -2 | O/U 145
7th Place Game — Diamond Head Classic (Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu)
{CBB} Iona Gaels vs. Pepperdine Waves
2:30pm | ESPNU | Iona -7 | O/U 151.5
5th Place Game — Diamond Head Classic
{CBB} DePaul Blue Demons at Creighton Bluejays
3:30pm | FOX | Creighton -16 | O/U 146.5
{CBB} Utah State Aggies vs. Washington State Cougars
5:30pm | ESPN2 | USU -3.5 | O/U 138.5
{CBB} SMU Cocaine Ponies vs. Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors
8pm | ESPN2 | Hawai’i -5 | O/U 134
Other Sports
{Super Lig} Gaziantepspor vs. Besiktas [7am, beIN]
{Super Lig} Galatasaray vs. Istanbulspor [10am, beIN]
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins [12pm, FOX]
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim [3:30pm, CBS]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals [7:20pm, NBC]
Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knickerbockers [11am, ABC/ESPN]
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks [1:30pm, ABC/ESPN]
Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics [4pm, ABC/ESPN]
Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors [7pm, ABC/ESPN]
Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets [9:30pm, ABC/ESPN]
Merry Christmas to those who celebrate, Happy Hanukkah to those already celebrating, and a joyous holiday season to all the rest of you.
Regards to the wisconsin fans, too.
Thanks to all of you for making Off Tackle Empire one of the pages you open, for some unknown, godforsaken reason. Travel safely and enjoy your time with, we hope, those you love—no matter who it is. We appreciate you all being here.
