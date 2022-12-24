Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Sports Watch Guide, Open Thread

Most of today is for eating, drinking, opening presents, and avoiding small talk with that relative. But if you find yourself in a place where you are able to sneak away and watch a little sports, here’s what you’ll find:

Christmas Eve

Hawai’i Bowl

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. San Diego State Aztecs

7pm | ESPN | SDSU -6.5 | O/U 47

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Other Sports

{Super Lig} Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce [10am, beIN]

Christmas Day

College Basketball

{CBB} Seattle Redhawks vs. George Washington Colonials

12:30pm | ESPNU | Seattle -2 | O/U 145

7th Place Game — Diamond Head Classic (Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu)

{CBB} Iona Gaels vs. Pepperdine Waves

2:30pm | ESPNU | Iona -7 | O/U 151.5

5th Place Game — Diamond Head Classic

{CBB} DePaul Blue Demons at Creighton Bluejays

3:30pm | FOX | Creighton -16 | O/U 146.5

{CBB} Utah State Aggies vs. Washington State Cougars

5:30pm | ESPN2 | USU -3.5 | O/U 138.5

{CBB} SMU Cocaine Ponies vs. Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

8pm | ESPN2 | Hawai’i -5 | O/U 134

Other Sports

{Super Lig} Gaziantepspor vs. Besiktas [7am, beIN]

{Super Lig} Galatasaray vs. Istanbulspor [10am, beIN]

Merry Christmas to those who celebrate, Happy Hanukkah to those already celebrating, and a joyous holiday season to all the rest of you.

Regards to the wisconsin fans, too.

Thanks to all of you for making Off Tackle Empire one of the pages you open, for some unknown, godforsaken reason. Travel safely and enjoy your time with, we hope, those you love—no matter who it is. We appreciate you all being here.