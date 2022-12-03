B1G Championship Game Thread

Purdue Boilermakers vs [2] Michigan Wolverines
7pm | BTN | MICH -16.5 | O/U 52
This is a wrap on another season of Game Threads. Stay sane. Be well.
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
All times GTZ. Sonnet LXXXII
I grant thou wert not married to my Muse
And therefore mayst without attaint o’erlook
The dedicated words which writers use
Of their fair subject, blessing every book
Thou art as fair in knowledge as in hue,
Finding thy worth a limit past my praise,
And therefore art enforced to seek anew
Some fresher stamp of the time-bettering days
And do so, love; yet when they have devised
What strained touches rhetoric can lend,
Thou truly fair wert truly sympathized
In true plain words by thy true-telling friend;
And their gross painting might be better used
Where cheeks need blood; in thee it is abused.
Loading comments...