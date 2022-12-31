 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All the Wrong Opt-Outs: A Music City Bowl Preview

Where “opt-outs” include our three Iowa writers. So...uh...

By MNWildcat
Creighton and Stew were otherwise occupied, I assume.

Gaylord Hotels Glen Mason Memorial Music City Bowl

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats

11am | ABC | Iowa -2.5 | O/U 2.5
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

Didn’t we just do this?

Yes. Find a new slant.

Who opted out?

  • Iowa QB Spencer Petras due to injury
  • Kentucky QB Will Levis due to “NFL draft prospects” (citation needed)
  • Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr. due to NFL draft prospects
  • Iowa S Kaevon Merriweather due to NFL draft prospects
  • Iowa QB Alex Padilla due to transfer
  • Brian Ferentz, though more mentally than physically. He’ll still be calling plays.

Should I tweet at any of those players for “quitting on their brothers”?

No, unless Kirk’s hired another of his sons. Or Gary Barta’s hired another of Kirk’s sons. However that relationship works.

Is there any reason to watch this?

Can I interest you in a tight end running zone read?

Will punts happen?

I would assume the answer is “many”.

Will history be made?

Do you consider this “history”?

Is there anything else I should know?

Probably not.

Poll

who will win this game

