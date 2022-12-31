All the Wrong Opt-Outs: A Music City Bowl Preview

Creighton and Stew were otherwise occupied, I assume.

Gaylord Hotels Glen Mason Memorial Music City Bowl

11am | ABC | Iowa -2.5 | O/U 2.5

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

Didn’t we just do this?

Yes. Find a new slant.

Who opted out?

Iowa QB Spencer Petras due to injury

Kentucky QB Will Levis due to “NFL draft prospects” (citation needed)

Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr. due to NFL draft prospects

Iowa S Kaevon Merriweather due to NFL draft prospects

Iowa QB Alex Padilla due to transfer

Brian Ferentz, though more mentally than physically. He’ll still be calling plays.

Should I tweet at any of those players for “quitting on their brothers”?

No, unless Kirk’s hired another of his sons. Or Gary Barta’s hired another of Kirk’s sons. However that relationship works.

Is there any reason to watch this?

Can I interest you in a tight end running zone read?

Iowa just ran zone read with Sam LaPorta playing QB. pic.twitter.com/x1tBzxJflI — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) December 28, 2022

Will punts happen?

I would assume the answer is “many”.

Will history be made?

Do you consider this “history”?

The Iowa-Kentucky game in Music City Bowl has a consensus total of 31.



That is the lowest total EVER for a college football game in @VSiNLive's database, which goes back to 1999 (over 19,000 games) — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) December 30, 2022

Is there anything else I should know?

Probably not.