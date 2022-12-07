Big Ten Basketball: Wednesday Open Thread

Tuesday, December 6th

Illinois 85, Texas 78 (OT)

MaximumSam: How ‘bout them Illini? It was not the usual formula for them, as Terrence Shannon had just four points at the end of regulation, but Matthew Mayer went 8/10 for 21, including five three pointers. They did a great job on Marcus Carr, who scored just 9 points on 14 shots. Oh, and Terrence Shannon struggling? Never fear, he dropped 12 in the overtime to get Illinois the win, dropping Texas from the ranks of the undefeated.

Thumpasaurus: This is the second time the fighting illini have spent half of a neutral site game against a top 10 team just dicking around playing something that has nothing to do with basketball, and then found another gear with their backs against the wall and pulled out the win.

He Was a High School QB: Let’s see. An Illini team that is very elite on defense and pretty much a disorganized mess on offense hoping one exceptional talented player can make up for not having a plan? This sounds familiar for some reason. Have we ever seen an Illini team like that?

Underwood is 12-5 in his last 17 against top ten teams. We need to figure out how to play a top ten team in the NCAA round of 32. Marcus Carr remains winless against Illinois

Wisconsin 64, Maryland 59

MaximumSam: Sorry Kevin Willard, you have to go through getting Wisconsified at the Kohl Center, just like everyone else. This one was fairly nip and tuck until Wiscy went on a late run to put it away. Jahmir Young got his, but Hakim Hart and Donta Scott combined to go 5-24, which is, uh, not going to be enough.

Duke 74, Iowa 62

MaximumSam: Duke, regrettably, has won its battle with the Big Ten. They pretty much whipped Iowa, who couldn’t get much of anything going. Kris Murray was back to being Kroger Brand Keegan, and the team couldn’t shoot straight. Three point shooting might be a bit of an issue for the Hawkeyes. They’ve dropped to 195th shooting percentage from three - they were 45th last year.

Wednesday, December 7th

MaximumSam: Sparty takes to the road needing a win, but Penn State isn’t going to just give them one. It should be an interesting battle of guards. Jalen Pickett has been exceptional, leading the team in points and carrying a near 4-1 assist to turnover ratio. A.J. Hoggard has not been exceptional - shooting 40% from 2 and 28% from three isn’t going to cut it. That said, Sparty’s road has been a lot tougher than PSU’s, and Hoggard has seen much better defenses. Torvik tips this one to the Nits, 69-64.

#137 Hofstra Pride (6-3) at #5 Purdue Boilermakers (8-0), 6 pm, BTN+

MaximumSam: Hofstra has a Dude in Aaron Estrada. But Zach Edey is still tall. Purdue 82-64.

MaximumSam: The Unstoppable Nebrasketball Cornhuskers take their roadshow to Indiana, who can only hope to keep up. Derrick Walker is a behemoth underneath the basket, and Keisei Tominaga is a flame thrower from the outside. Sam “The Weasel” Griesel has been efficient from all areas. The Hoosiers better bring their hard hats. Torvik, somehow, has Indiana winning 72-61. Probably a computer glitch.