Big Ten Men’s Basketball Weekend Open Thread

Nothing witty for you, so here’s an open thread for the weekend’s Big Ten basketball action. If you’re looking for Thumpasaurus’s betting advice or the general field of Big Ten bracketology, we’ve got you covered:

To the games!

Saturday, February 12

1pm | FS1 | wisc -8.5 | O/U 131.5

2:30pm | FOX | MSU -4 | O/U 134.5

5pm | ESPN | Mich -2.5 | O/U 140.5

7:30pm | BTN | Minnesota -1 | O/U 126.5

Sunday, February 13

12pm | CBS | Line, O/U TBD

1pm | FS1 | Line, O/U TBD

1pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD

That’s 150 words. Here’s your open thread for the weekend. Behave.