 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Weekend Open Thread

New, 26 comments

Ohio State-Michigan, Rutgers-Wisconsin, Indiana-Michigan State highlight a Saturday of B1G hoops that also includes Penn State-Minnesota.

By MNWildcat
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nothing witty for you, so here’s an open thread for the weekend’s Big Ten basketball action. If you’re looking for Thumpasaurus’s betting advice or the general field of Big Ten bracketology, we’ve got you covered:

To the games!

Saturday, February 12

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at #14 wisconsin badgers

1pm | FS1 | wisc -8.5 | O/U 131.5

Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans

2:30pm | FOX | MSU -4 | O/U 134.5

#16 Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines

5pm | ESPN | Mich -2.5 | O/U 140.5

Penn State Nittany Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers

7:30pm | BTN | Minnesota -1 | O/U 126.5

Sunday, February 13

Maryland Terrapins at #3 Purdue Boilermakers

12pm | CBS | Line, O/U TBD

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Iowa Hawkeyes

1pm | FS1 | Line, O/U TBD

Northwestern Wildcats at #13 Illinois Fighting Illini

1pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD

That’s 150 words. Here’s your open thread for the weekend. Behave.

Loading comments...