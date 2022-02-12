Big Ten Men’s Basketball Weekend Open Thread

Nothing witty for you, so here’s an open thread for the weekend’s Big Ten basketball action. If you’re looking for Thumpasaurus’s betting advice or the general field of Big Ten bracketology, we’ve got you covered:
To the games!
Saturday, February 12
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at #14 wisconsin badgers
1pm | FS1 | wisc -8.5 | O/U 131.5
Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans
2:30pm | FOX | MSU -4 | O/U 134.5
#16 Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines
5pm | ESPN | Mich -2.5 | O/U 140.5
Penn State Nittany Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers
7:30pm | BTN | Minnesota -1 | O/U 126.5
Sunday, February 13
Maryland Terrapins at #3 Purdue Boilermakers
12pm | CBS | Purdue -15.5 | O/U 147
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Iowa Hawkeyes
1pm | FS1 | Iowa -16.5 | 158
Northwestern Wildcats at #13 Illinois Fighting Illini
1pm | BTN | Illinois -10 | O/U 141
That’s 150 words. Here’s your open thread for the weekend. Behave.
