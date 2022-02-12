 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Weekend Open Thread

Terrapins-Boilermakers, Cornhuskers-Hawkeyes, and Wildcats-Illini highlight a Super Bowl Sunday of Big Ten Basketball.

By MNWildcat Updated
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Illinois Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing witty for you, so here’s an open thread for the weekend’s Big Ten basketball action. If you’re looking for Thumpasaurus’s betting advice or the general field of Big Ten bracketology, we’ve got you covered:

To the games!

Saturday, February 12

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at #14 wisconsin badgers

1pm | FS1 | wisc -8.5 | O/U 131.5

Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans

2:30pm | FOX | MSU -4 | O/U 134.5

#16 Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines

5pm | ESPN | Mich -2.5 | O/U 140.5

Penn State Nittany Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers

7:30pm | BTN | Minnesota -1 | O/U 126.5

Sunday, February 13

Maryland Terrapins at #3 Purdue Boilermakers

12pm | CBS | Purdue -15.5 | O/U 147

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Iowa Hawkeyes

1pm | FS1 | Iowa -16.5 | 158

Northwestern Wildcats at #13 Illinois Fighting Illini

1pm | BTN | Illinois -10 | O/U 141

That’s 150 words. Here’s your open thread for the weekend. Behave.

