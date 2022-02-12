Big Ten Men’s Basketball Weekend Open Thread

Nothing witty for you, so here’s an open thread for the weekend’s Big Ten basketball action. If you’re looking for Thumpasaurus’s betting advice or the general field of Big Ten bracketology, we’ve got you covered:

To the games!

Saturday, February 12

1pm | FS1 | wisc -8.5 | O/U 131.5

2:30pm | FOX | MSU -4 | O/U 134.5

5pm | ESPN | Mich -2.5 | O/U 140.5

7:30pm | BTN | Minnesota -1 | O/U 126.5

Sunday, February 13

12pm | CBS | Purdue -15.5 | O/U 147

1pm | FS1 | Iowa -16.5 | 158

1pm | BTN | Illinois -10 | O/U 141

That’s 150 words. Here’s your open thread for the weekend. Behave.