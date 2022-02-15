HAPPY HOUR HOOPS: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Open Thread

A 3PM BASKETBALL GAME! GET TO THE BAR!

And if I have to know this is a thing, so do you:

Tuesday, February 15

5:30pm | BTN | MSU -2.5 | O/U 129.5

7:30pm | BTN | OSU -13 | O/U 138

8pm | ESPN2 | IU -3 | O/U 132

Wednesday, February 16

6pm | BTN | Illinois -4 | O/U 135

8pm | BTN | Purdue -6 | O/U 146

Thursday, February 17

Minnesota at Penn State

3pm | BTN | PSU -6 | O/U 130

6pm | BTN | Iowa -5.5 | O/U 150.5

I haven’t hit 150 words yet, so if you want something to cook:

That’s 152. Now 154. DAMNIT. Enjoy. Behave. 158.