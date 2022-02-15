 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

HAPPY HOUR HOOPS: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Open Thread

New, 86 comments

Minnesota and Penn State, a weird game at 3 in the afternoon! Michigan and Iowa, so your buzz doesn’t have to wear off!

By MNWildcat Updated

A 3PM BASKETBALL GAME! GET TO THE BAR!

And if I have to know this is a thing, so do you:

Tuesday, February 15

#19 Michigan State Spartans at Penn State Nittany Lions

5:30pm | BTN | MSU -2.5 | O/U 129.5

Minnesota Golden Gophers at #18 Ohio State Buckeyes

7:30pm | BTN | OSU -13 | O/U 138

#15 wisconsin badgers at Indiana Hoosiers

8pm | ESPN2 | IU -3 | O/U 132

Wednesday, February 16

#12 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

6pm | BTN | Illinois -4 | O/U 135

#5 Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

8pm | BTN | Purdue -6 | O/U 146

Thursday, February 17

Minnesota at Penn State

3pm | BTN | PSU -6 | O/U 130

Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes

6pm | BTN | Iowa -5.5 | O/U 150.5

I haven’t hit 150 words yet, so if you want something to cook:

That’s 152. Now 154. DAMNIT. Enjoy. Behave. 158.

Loading comments...