THERE IS NO HOPE, THERE IS ONLY ILLINUTGERS: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Open Thread

TONIGHT. ILLINOIS. RUTGERS. THE TRAPEZOID OF TERROR.
And if I have to know this is a thing, so do you:
Tuesday, February 15
#19 Michigan State Spartans at Penn State Nittany Lions
5:30pm | BTN | MSU -2.5 | O/U 129.5
Minnesota Golden Gophers at #18 Ohio State Buckeyes
7:30pm | BTN | OSU -13 | O/U 138
#15 wisconsin badgers at Indiana Hoosiers
8pm | ESPN2 | IU -3 | O/U 132
Wednesday, February 16
#12 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
6pm | BTN | Illinois -4 | O/U 135
#5 Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats
8pm | BTN | Purdue -6 | O/U 146
Thursday, February 17
Minnesota at Penn State
3pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD
Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes
6pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD
I haven’t hit 150 words yet, so if you want something to cook:
That’s 152. Now 154. DAMNIT. Enjoy. Behave. 158.
