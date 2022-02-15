 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Midweek Open Thread

I like the concept of “Land Grantsketball”.

By MNWildcat
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Games happening this week! Have you gotten betting advice from Thump yet?

Go do that, then be sure to talk about those contests in the open thread below!

Tuesday, February 15

#19 Michigan State Spartans at Penn State Nittany Lions

5:30pm | BTN | MSU -2.5 | O/U 129.5

Minnesota Golden Gophers at #18 Ohio State Buckeyes

7:30pm | BTN | OSU -13 | O/U 138

#15 wisconsin badgers at Indiana Hoosiers

8pm | ESPN2 | IU -3 | O/U 132

Wednesday, February 16

#12 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

6pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD

#5 Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

8pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD

Thursday, February 17

Minnesota at Penn State

3pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD

Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes

6pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD

