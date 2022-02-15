Big Ten Men’s Basketball Midweek Open Thread

Games happening this week! Have you gotten betting advice from Thump yet?
Go do that, then be sure to talk about those contests in the open thread below!
Tuesday, February 15
#19 Michigan State Spartans at Penn State Nittany Lions
5:30pm | BTN | MSU -2.5 | O/U 129.5
Minnesota Golden Gophers at #18 Ohio State Buckeyes
7:30pm | BTN | OSU -13 | O/U 138
#15 wisconsin badgers at Indiana Hoosiers
8pm | ESPN2 | IU -3 | O/U 132
Wednesday, February 16
#12 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
6pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD
#5 Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats
8pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD
Thursday, February 17
Minnesota at Penn State
3pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD
Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes
6pm | BTN | Line, O/U TBD
