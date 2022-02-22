Alright, we’ve slap-fought enough.

Time to move on and see who’s got a puncher’s chance at the NCAA Tournament...

...and it’s possible one of those teams is still Michigan?

B1G Bracketology

B1G Thoughts

Purdue ’s a two-seed. Cool. Moving on.

’s a two-seed. Cool. Moving on. Win the Big Ten Tournament, and we’re down with Illinois moving up to the two-line as well? What do we think?

moving up to the two-line as well? What do we think? I keep waiting for it to come at the expense of wisconsin , but it turns out it’s likely at the expense of a Michigan State instead, who continues to tumble down the bracketologists’ projections. I’ll be sure to vomit my entire way through a Michigan State-North Carolina first-round matchup, though.

, but it turns out it’s likely at the expense of a instead, who continues to tumble down the bracketologists’ projections. I’ll be sure to vomit my entire way through a Michigan State-North Carolina first-round matchup, though. New Mexico State would be a fun little matchup for the badgers—and maybe the Illini? The Aggies have gotten a big boost from our old Nebraska friend Teddy Allen, have a couple big boys inside who take up space, and feature—in addition to Allen—a couple other slashers off the wing who are in the 6’7” range. Consistency is an issue, but it’d be an intriguing matchup.

Meanwhile, Ohio State remains a 5-seed, quietly, and remains wedded to Iona in those projections. Please please please let that happen.

remains a 5-seed, quietly, and remains wedded to Iona in those projections. Please please please let that happen. How is Jim Larranaga still a thing at Miami? Regardless, I have zero interest in an Iowa matchup with Miami or any other power conference also-ran. Like attracts like in those matchups, and...ew.

matchup with Miami or any other power conference also-ran. Like attracts like in those matchups, and...ew. Now...the fun part. What the hell do you do with the remaining four teams?

For all the consternation about Michigan , the Wolverines stayed in a good number of projections and remain right on the cusp in Jerry Palm’s estimation. They’ll likely be a little bubble-dependent, but that’s a tough resume to not put in the tournament. How UM can hold up over a jam-packed final week—RU, IL, MSU, Iowa, @OSU—though...I don’t know. My Verdict: OUT.

, the Wolverines stayed in a good number of projections and remain right on the cusp in Jerry Palm’s estimation. They’ll likely be a little bubble-dependent, but that’s a tough resume to not put in the tournament. How UM can hold up over a jam-packed final week—RU, IL, MSU, Iowa, @OSU—though...I don’t know. I was stunned to see Indiana staying in both Lunardi and Palm’s projections. Their Kenpom is down to 49, their NET rating is down to 43, and there’s just no “there” there with the Hoosiers. Oh, wait: MD, @MN, RU, @PU. Go 3-1 in that slate, and... My Verdict: First Four.

staying in both Lunardi and Palm’s projections. Their Kenpom is down to 49, their NET rating is down to 43, and there’s just no “there” there with the Hoosiers. Oh, wait: MD, @MN, RU, @PU. Go 3-1 in that slate, and... Aaaaaand Rutgers. Rutgers, Rutgers, Rutgers. Jerry Palm can’t get over Lafayette, while Joe Lunardi’s willing to ride the hot hand and toss the Scarlet Knights into the tournament. (Of course, our friends over at The Barking Crow have the Steve Pikiell’s men as an NIT 4-seed, with St. Bonaventure on the docket.) My Verdict: IN.

But what say you, good people of OTE?

Poll Michigan: In.

First Four.

Out. vote view results 13% In. (13 votes)

18% First Four. (18 votes)

68% Out. (66 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

Poll Indiana: In.

First Four.

Out. vote view results 9% In. (9 votes)

34% First Four. (33 votes)

55% Out. (53 votes) 95 votes total Vote Now

Poll Rutgers: In.

First Four.

Out. vote view results 77% In. (77 votes)

13% First Four. (13 votes)

10% Out. (10 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule

Tuesday, February 22

Michigan State Spartans at #25 Iowa Hawkeyes

6pm | ESPN | Iowa -6 | O/U 153.5

A contender for game of the week—can the Spartans stop the slide against a somewhat surprisingly-ranked Hawkeyes club? If they can, Iowa fan, fear not—you can always fall back on the conspiracy that Tom Izzo complained about the refs and therefore all the calls will go against you.

Or you could take up needlepoint or something more productive.

7pm | BTN | NU -11 | O/U 148.5

Over/under on students present at this game: 15.

Wednesday, February 23

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Wolverines

6pm | BTN | Line TBD | O/U TBD

Do we think Juwan Howard could’ve taken Steve Pikiell in a fight if this one came down to it? I give the edge to Pikiell; I’ve seen the way his teams play defense.

Could be an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

8pm | BTN | Line TBD | O/U TBD

I’m sure Luke Loewe is going to shoot 80% from the field again, Gophers fans, so nothing to worry about here.

Internal memo to OTE writers: Who’s bailing WSR out of jail after this one? We’ll need to pass the hat again...

Thursday, February 24

6pm | FS1 | Line TBD | O/U TBD

These teams just played last weekend, didn’t they?

DIDN’T THEY?!

#22 Ohio State Buckeyes at #15 Illinois Fighting Illini

8pm | FS1 | Line TBD | O/U TBD

I mean, sure. A chance for Illinois to keep pace with Purdue at the top of the conference, a chance for Ohio State to do something to earn a place in my imagination. I still don’t know that I’ve watched a minute of Buckeyes basketball this year, and I’m fairly confident they already played Northwestern.

Here’s your open thread for the week’s hoops and all your hot bracketology takes. Who’s in from among Rutgers, Indiana, and Michigan? Let us know in the comments.