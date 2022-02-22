 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Big Ten Basketball Regular Season Title Race Is Almost Down To Three: Blocking Chargecast

Who’s gonna slap their name on the trophy?

By Thumpasaurus, Green Akers, BuffKomodo, misdreavus79, and He was a high school quarterback
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Since we last convened, several unforeseen events have changed some of our prognostications!

Rutgers won a road game!

Nebraska won a conference game!

A postgame donnybrook followed a game in Madison!

Everyone has at least four losses!

So we’re talking about the ramifications of these and other results, such as

  • Which first year coach is the best so far?
  • Can anyone besides Illinois, Purdue or Wisconsin still win the conference title?
  • Can Indiana make the tournament?
  • Who’s the Player of the Year and why is it Johnny Davis?
  • Why does Eastern time suck so much?

This and much much more!

