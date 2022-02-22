The Big Ten Basketball Regular Season Title Race Is Almost Down To Three: Blocking Chargecast

Since we last convened, several unforeseen events have changed some of our prognostications!
Rutgers won a road game!
Nebraska won a conference game!
A postgame donnybrook followed a game in Madison!
Everyone has at least four losses!
So we’re talking about the ramifications of these and other results, such as
- Which first year coach is the best so far?
- Can anyone besides Illinois, Purdue or Wisconsin still win the conference title?
- Can Indiana make the tournament?
- Who’s the Player of the Year and why is it Johnny Davis?
- Why does Eastern time suck so much?
This and much much more!
