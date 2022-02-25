Big Ten Basketball Roundup: Illinois loses its mind, Iowa finds its stride

BoilerUp89: My team took a nice relaxing vacation from basketball. They didn’t lose unless wisconsin winning counts as a loss.

misdreavus: Oh look, it’s that thing where Penn State goes on the road and plays a close game for the most part but lets two guys take over the game which leads to a loss: Maryland Edition.

Green Akers: I have never hated an MSU player’s game more than Hauser. He is an instant microwave run for the opponent every time he gets off the bench.

Fuck Izzo for mouthing off to the one ref he knows for a fact will T him, and double fuck Boroski for giving that call after ignoring Frantrums all night. At least I won’t be missing anything interesting from this team on my honeymoon the next two weeks.

Stew: Iowa mollywhopped Sparty. There appeared to be stretches where Iowa’s defense may have actually existed. Though, that may be slightly exaggerated given MSU’s offensive offense.

Keegan Murray was amazing, as we’ve come to expect.

Jesse: For recaps: a haiku.

#Nebrasketball

This used to be fun

But now when a game is on

I choose not to watch

For real though, I turned it on for three minutes, saw awful defense and dumb shots, and decided candy crush would be more worth my time.

MNW: It would have been compared to watching this game. Nebraska is bad, couldn’t control the paint, and yet Northwestern decided to just bombs-away from deep in the hopes that they’d go in.

After going 7/21 from deep IN THE FIRST HALF, the ‘Cats found their stroke in the second, finishing 13/32 from deep in a romp.

This was a bad team beating an even worse team. But a fun preview, probably, of the 11-14 matchup on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament! Hooray!

BoilerUp89: Martelli taking no credit in his postgame comments. Says it was all the players and the other two assistants.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: wisconsin beat Minnesota. I’m not sure if either team knows which golf course they’ll be going to for the 2nd weekend of the NCAA tournament, but they’re probably going to want to pick that out so they can get tee times reserved quickly.

Kind of...: Late addition here. UW did their patented cat-toys-with-mouse bit. Just like @NW, vs. Minn., and vs. PSU, it didn’t bite them, even though the upped the degree of difficulty by having Johnny Davis foul out and Brad Davison have a terrible game. Fortunately Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl (did you know they both went to HS in Minnesota?! If you don’t you had the game muted) both came up big in multiple moments for the Badgers.

As for postseason golfing and WSR setting an OTE record for consecutive insults hurled at one’s rival without sitting an opportunity out...he’s probably right that UW isn’t sure where they’ll be golfing should they get bounced in the first round. However, I doubt Minnesota has any uncertainty. As this will be the 25th straight year they’re not playing in the second weekend of the tournament, I suspect that tee time has been written in for quite a while. In ink.

Indiana Hoosiers 74, Maryland Terrapins 64

BuffKomodo: Did you guys know that Indiana is the only Big Ten program without a winning conference record in the past 6 seasons?

#22 Ohio State Buckeyes 86, #15 Illinois Fighting Illini 83

Brad Underwood took a couple techs losing his absolute fucking mind at DJ Carstensen and crew, Illinois couldn’t find an answer for stopping Branham and Liddell on the drive, and despite giving away a 16-point lead in approximately :45 of game time, Ohio State held on for a big road win. Kofi Cockburn was not great and fouled out with just under 4 minutes to play.

Thump: It’s just like, damn. Every single Big Ten game has shit like this:

Liddell clearly got him with the body. You can’t mess this up with 4 seconds left in a 2 point game pic.twitter.com/YTYbHeDk41 — The BoardRoom (@ILLBoardRoom) February 25, 2022

Anyway there is zero chance we win on Sunday. Absolute lock for Michigan.

But, shit, I’ll take (probably) a top 4 big ten finish. They’ve finally made their point to me after trying so hard for a couple weeks: they’re not the elite team they looked like for most of December and early January, they’re merely Fairly Good.

They might even be able to stay off the 5 line in the NCAA Tournament, which I’m also grateful to be pretty locked into. Goddamn, imagine the odds for 4 seed Illinois’ first round game.

$$$$$$$$$$$$

