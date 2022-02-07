The Blocking Chargecast Shows You All Some Appreciation

The podcast is back to full strength, and -

/from a dated, cobweb-covered computer console in the corner

BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP-BEEP, BEEPBEEP-BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP

...huh. Well that can’t be right, the Lickliter-Ryanoscope is getting readings, but it’s the year 2022, those guys have both been out of the conference for years -

/console spews out box score punchcard

Madison. Why is it always Madison.

And, yes, we run through happening in the league the last two weeks, but if you take away nothing else, let it be to cancel all your plans on Tuesday evening because that’ll shape the conference title race, and also, fade Iowa and bet the house while doing so.

Northwestern is reminding us eerily of a certain 2021 Big Ten football team.

At this point, it’s fair to consider Rutgers, which plays exclusively at the Jersey Mike’s or whatever, and Roadgers, which is an abominable basketball team, two completely separate teams.

Some Coach of the Year thoughts and more!

What do you think?

Poll Coach of the Year right now? Painter

Gard

Underwood

Holtmann

Woodson

Izzo

Other (please comment) vote view results 20% Painter (4 votes)

5% Gard (1 vote)

65% Underwood (13 votes)

5% Holtmann (1 vote)

5% Woodson (1 vote)

0% Izzo (0 votes)

0% Other (please comment) (0 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

