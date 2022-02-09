College Basketball Bet of the Day 2/9: The Horizon League Beckons

Last pick: Purdue vs Illinois, 2/8/22, Illinois +5.5: MISS. They couldn’t knock down open threes and they couldn’t get a stop. Illinois deserved to lose and probably by a lot more than 16. What a horseshit performance. Probably a first round exit in the tournament this year.

Stats:

Record: 9-7-1 | Profit: 0.7U | ROI: 1.5% | Avg Odds: -109.6 | Streak: 2L | Last 10: WWLLLLWWLL

Oh boy, I might actually just suck. Let’s see if I can suck enough to become a reliable fade.

Thumpasaurus Bet Of The Day

Today’s Event: Youngstown State Penguins vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 7:00PM EST

Today’s Bet: 4U on Oakland -3 (-110)

Been paying a lot of attention to the Horizon League. Both KenPom and Sagarin like Oakland by at least 7 on a neutral court, and Oakland has no injuries or player news.

So why is the line just -3?

In my opinion it’s because Oakland has lost their last two while YSU has won four straight. However, Oakland’s losses came on the road to Wright State and Northern Kentucky (in OT). Wright is a contender for the league title and NKU is in the top half of the standings.

YSU’s four straight wins have been against the dregs of the Horizon league. Green Bay, Milwaukee, UIC and IUPUI have a combined 12 conference wins, just one more than Wright State by themselves. YSU struggled to put away IUPUI, which is the worst team in D1 basketball.

They may appear to be headed in different directions, but Oakland is the superior team. Greg Kampe is a veteran coach who will not let his team fall apart after a two game skid. Grizzlies pull this one out convincingly.