Big Ten Basketball Name Of The Year Tournament 2022: Round Of 8

Upset season is in full swing!

By Thumpasaurus
Illinois v Miami
Would have been a phenomenal entry
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Well well well folks, we’re down to just 8 names in this tournament to find the best name in Big Ten basketball.

Internally, I expressed some concerns about the seeding, but was assured that, well, the votes will determine what’s correct.

Some of my personal favorites went down, including 3 seed Justice Sueing in a close one and 9 seed Sam Sessoms in a blowout. There were, however, only two upsets in the six matchups, so I’d say I did a passable job seeding!

On to the matchups.

Match 9: (1) Fatts Russell vs (8) Wilhelm Breidenbach

This is the only matchup between winners with 80% or more of the Round 1 vote, which is a shame but sets up an ELECTRIC Round 2.

Poll

Match 9


  • 64%
    (1) Fatts Russell
    (49 votes)
  • 35%
    (8) Wilhelm Breidenbach
    (27 votes)
76 votes total

Match 10: (5) Boo Buie vs (4) Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk

BB vs BBV. If you like the second letter of the alphabet, this is a tough matchup for you.

Poll

Match 10


  • 48%
    (5) Boo Buie
    (38 votes)
  • 51%
    (4) Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
    (40 votes)
78 votes total

Match 11: (11) Jordan Geronimo vs (14) Carter Higginbottom

Unfortunately, the two big upset winners will have to face each other. Can Geronimo defend his homeland against the Pinkertons and other forces sent by Lord Higginbottom?

Poll

Match 11


  • 26%
    (11) Jordan Geronimo
    (21 votes)
  • 73%
    (14) Carter Higginbottom
    (58 votes)
79 votes total

Match 12: (7) Qudus Wahab vs (2) Kofi Cockburn

A double disyllabic showdown between two names that are of vastly different appeal

Poll

Match 12


  • 48%
    (7) Qudus Wahab
    (39 votes)
  • 51%
    (2) Kofi Cockburn
    (42 votes)
81 votes total

Get your votes in and share it widely. Polls close at 11 PM.

