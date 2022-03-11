Big Ten Basketball Name Of The Year Tournament 2022: Round Of 8

Well well well folks, we’re down to just 8 names in this tournament to find the best name in Big Ten basketball.
Internally, I expressed some concerns about the seeding, but was assured that, well, the votes will determine what’s correct.
Some of my personal favorites went down, including 3 seed Justice Sueing in a close one and 9 seed Sam Sessoms in a blowout. There were, however, only two upsets in the six matchups, so I’d say I did a passable job seeding!
On to the matchups.
Match 9: (1) Fatts Russell vs (8) Wilhelm Breidenbach
This is the only matchup between winners with 80% or more of the Round 1 vote, which is a shame but sets up an ELECTRIC Round 2.
Poll
Match 9
-
64%
(1) Fatts Russell
-
35%
(8) Wilhelm Breidenbach
Match 10: (5) Boo Buie vs (4) Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
BB vs BBV. If you like the second letter of the alphabet, this is a tough matchup for you.
Poll
Match 10
-
48%
(5) Boo Buie
-
51%
(4) Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
Match 11: (11) Jordan Geronimo vs (14) Carter Higginbottom
Unfortunately, the two big upset winners will have to face each other. Can Geronimo defend his homeland against the Pinkertons and other forces sent by Lord Higginbottom?
Poll
Match 11
-
26%
(11) Jordan Geronimo
-
73%
(14) Carter Higginbottom
Match 12: (7) Qudus Wahab vs (2) Kofi Cockburn
A double disyllabic showdown between two names that are of vastly different appeal
Poll
Match 12
-
48%
(7) Qudus Wahab
-
51%
(2) Kofi Cockburn
Get your votes in and share it widely. Polls close at 11 PM.
Loading comments...