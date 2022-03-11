Big Ten Basketball Name Of The Year Tournament 2022: Round Of 8

Well well well folks, we’re down to just 8 names in this tournament to find the best name in Big Ten basketball.

Internally, I expressed some concerns about the seeding, but was assured that, well, the votes will determine what’s correct.

Some of my personal favorites went down, including 3 seed Justice Sueing in a close one and 9 seed Sam Sessoms in a blowout. There were, however, only two upsets in the six matchups, so I’d say I did a passable job seeding!

On to the matchups.

Match 9: (1) Fatts Russell vs (8) Wilhelm Breidenbach

This is the only matchup between winners with 80% or more of the Round 1 vote, which is a shame but sets up an ELECTRIC Round 2.

Poll Match 9 (1) Fatts Russell

(8) Wilhelm Breidenbach vote view results 64% (1) Fatts Russell (49 votes)

35% (8) Wilhelm Breidenbach (27 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

Match 10: (5) Boo Buie vs (4) Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk

BB vs BBV. If you like the second letter of the alphabet, this is a tough matchup for you.

Poll Match 10 (5) Boo Buie

(4) Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk vote view results 48% (5) Boo Buie (38 votes)

51% (4) Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (40 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

Match 11: (11) Jordan Geronimo vs (14) Carter Higginbottom

Unfortunately, the two big upset winners will have to face each other. Can Geronimo defend his homeland against the Pinkertons and other forces sent by Lord Higginbottom?

Poll Match 11 (11) Jordan Geronimo

(14) Carter Higginbottom vote view results 26% (11) Jordan Geronimo (21 votes)

73% (14) Carter Higginbottom (58 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Match 12: (7) Qudus Wahab vs (2) Kofi Cockburn

A double disyllabic showdown between two names that are of vastly different appeal

Poll Match 12 (7) Qudus Wahab

(2) Kofi Cockburn vote view results 48% (7) Qudus Wahab (39 votes)

51% (2) Kofi Cockburn (42 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now

Get your votes in and share it widely. Polls close at 11 PM.