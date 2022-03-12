Big Ten Basketball Name Of The Year Tournament 2022: Semifinals

Unlike the actual Big Ten Tournament, the top two seeds remain in contention for this bracket!

Four names remain. Today, we cut it down to 2.

Match 13: (1) Fatts Russell vs (5) Boo Buie

Fatts has breezed through this bracket so far, but perhaps his Fatts could be Russelled in the semis. Boo Buie survived Aidan McCool and then somehow squeaked one out over Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk despite the latter half of BBV’s surname invoking a green ‘74 Impala on 28” rims (ie, a verdant donk).

One will sink and one will swim. Who has more buoyancy, Fatts or Buie?

Poll Match 13 (1) Fatts Russell

(5) Boo Buie vote view results 41% (1) Fatts Russell (5 votes)

58% (5) Boo Buie (7 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Match 14: (14) Carter Higginbottom vs (2) Kofi Cockburn

Jordan Geronimo’s team advanced to the semis, but he suffered not only an injury but a defeat at the hands of the upstart 14 seed Carter Higginbottom.

Kofi Cockburn’s team struggled to make layups and dunks. We’ll never know if Benjamin Bossman-ForDunks could have turned the tide. However, the huge man’s Illini career may be drawing to a close, which means we may be nearly done seeing production graphics like this:

Can Lord Higginbottom repeat the outcome of a 1994 New Mexico court case and end Kofi Cockburn?